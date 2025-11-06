'It was a tremendous price' - Raging Torrent Syndicate signs for $1.3 million Anywho at Keeneland

Multiple Graded-placed performer Anywho topped the second session of the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale on Wednesday when selling to the Raging Torrent Syndicate for $1.3 million.

The daughter of Spendthrift Farm's Bolt d'Oro was the only seven-figure price of the day, and the first seven-figure horse sold during the session since 2022.

Consigned by Grovendale Sales, the five-year-old Anywho was offered in foal to the red-hot Not This Time. She was bred by Brookfield Stud out of the stakes-placed Fancy And Flashy.

Paul Curran, bloodstock and racing manager for Ace Stud, told Bloodhorse: "She's obviously a well-raced filly, the cover and stallion was very popular with us, and we bought a couple this week by Not This Time. He's a phenomenal, phenomenal stallion. He seems to be the real deal, in the sense he's come up from a very small fee to where he's at now at $250,000, that stands as a testament to him really.”

Anywho looks set to visit Raging Torrent, who sported Yulong's silks to victory in this year's Metropolitan Handicap and will stand his first season at Lane's End next year.

Curran added: "We're trying to pick up a couple of nice mares with some nice covers, and she fit that bill really well. We gave exactly where we were thinking she'd make, so we're really happy with that. She's a nice high-profile mare to send to [Raging Torrent]. We really like the Medaglia d'Oro broodmare line as well. That'll suit really well for him."

Paul Curran signs for Anywho at Keeneland's November Sale Credit: Keeneland Photo

James Keogh of Grovendale Sales said of the sale: "It's always lovely to sell a horse for a million dollars. And, you know, she was a lovely, lovely mare, and she came from a tremendous female family, and she was just impossible to fault.

"You have hopes and dreams, but they'd be hopes and dreams. Really, it was a tremendous price, and we're just very, very grateful to everyone who made it happen. To the crew back at the barn and girls at home that prepped them for me. Julie Cauthen, at Four Star [Sales], she also comes and works for me in the evenings and I have a bunch of high school girls that come and help me every afternoon. They get in there and they just rub the hair off of these horses and we're just very, very proud of the job they do."

The second day of trade saw a 52 per cent increase in turnover from last year's session, with 243 horses selling for $48,117,000, including post-ring sales. The average price came to $198,012, a 38 per cent increase from $143,682 in 2024. The median also saw an increase of 32 per cent to $155,000 from $117,500 last year.

Keeneland vice-president of sales Tony Lacy said: "There was a real vibrance about the the marketplace, it was one that was relentless and consistent. Anybody looking for a quality mare really had to step up and pay today."

The weanling section saw a filly and a colt by first-crop sires Cody's Wish and Elite Power sell for $550,000 respectively.

The final session of Book 2 begins at 10am local time today (3pm GST).

