'It might sound like a silly thing to say but he's actually good value' - promising performer Kaiser Ball brings £360,000 in Doncaster

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Tom Malone made no secret of his desire to land the promising Kaiser Ball during Wednesday’s session of the Goffs UK Spring Horses-in-Training and Point-to-Point Sale. The agent stood front and centre of the packed auditorium and proceeded to kick off the bidding with an opening offer of £100,000.

It took a moment for his rivals to get back on an even keel, but before long the price was increasing at a rate of knots. Noel Fehily initially kept Malone company, but when he checked out of the running it was left to the pairing of Kevin Ross and Gavin Cromwell to keep the back and forth going.

At the £300,000 mark it looked as though Malone had done enough, and even turned to retreat to his ringside office. However, the Ross-Cromwell axis continued to up the ante until Malone eventually sealed the deal with another determined nod of the head at a cool £360,000.

Kaiser Ball has made just the two racecourse starts but has compiled some notably smart form in the process. His first outing was in a Fairyhouse bumper for Willie Mullins, where he came home seven and a half lengths to the good. He then switched from Closutton back into the care of his vendor in Doncaster, Tony Costello of Treannahow Stables.

He debuted over hurdles at Limerick in late December, where he finished a promise-filled third to King Rasko Grey, another Treannahow graduate who went on to land two Grade 1s, namely the Turners Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham and Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

The runner-up at Limerick was Shuttle Diplomacy, who finished just five lengths behind King Rasko Grey at Cheltenham, while the fourth that day was I Started A Joke, who added further substance to the form by landing a maiden on his next outing. I Started A Joke was last seen finishing third in the Grade 1 Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle won by Le Frimeur.

“It’s very rare a horse like that comes to market,” said Malone. “He won a bumper by over seven lengths and there were 140-rated horses everywhere around him in that race. He was third to a Cheltenham Festival winner on his first start over hurdles and hit the line hard, and all the horses around him on that day are all rated in the 140s too.

“He’s going to be a high-class black-type horse, if not better, in this country, and if he stays sound he’ll end up at Cheltenham next year. To me, considering what some point-to-pointers can make, he’s actually good value. It might sound like a silly thing to say, but he is.”

He added: “He’s a lovely horse and handsome is as handsome does. He has the pedigree and the form in the book and he’s sound. He comes from a very good camp in Tony Costello’s. He sold King Rasko Grey when I underbid him at the Arkle Sale, so we’ve had good fun together, me and Tony. I’m delighted to get him.”

Asked about his bold bidding strategy, Malone said: “I came here with the intention of: I’m owning him tonight. I was going to buy him so what’s the point in messing around? It was almost famous last words [at £300,000] as I turned to walk away but then I had to come back to the table! But you can’t water it down when you come back.”

Malone said he was still in the process of finalising a trainer and ownership plans, saying: “I haven’t really got that far yet.”

Kaiser Ball scored on his debut in a bumper at Fairyhouse Credit: www.carolinenorris.ie

Kaiser Ball had been to the sales on two previous occasions. He was signed for by Hubert Barbe’s Horse Racing Advisory at just €15,000 at the Osarus Maisons-Laffitte National Hunt Sale in 2021, the same auction King Rasko Grey graduated from. He was reoffered at the Arkle Sale two years later, but was bought back by his vendor at €60,000.

Kaiser Ball is a son of Nom De D'La, a brother to Nickname, sire of talents such as Cyrname, Frodon and Yala Enki. Kaiser Ball's siblings include the black-type pair Lili Ball and Fifty Ball.

“It's been a day of days, what can you say?” said an emotional Costello. “I knew he’d sell well. He’s a proper Grade 1 horse with proper Grade 1 form. He ran once for Willie Mullins and he beat a Grade 1 horse by seven and a half lengths, and he ran once for me. I’ve never trained a winner under rules, but he finished third behind King Rasko Grey who was also mine. We gave him 8lbs and we were beaten five lengths. What was a maiden hurdle turned out to be a Grade 1.”

Expanding on the decision to train Kaiser Ball himself, Costello said: “Very simply, my son Thomas had been working with Willie and we had Asian Master in training there. He’d done two seasons there and wanted to come back home to his roots, as we had a lot of store horses, so the horses came home with him.

"There was no falling out with Willie or anything like that. Willie is a gentleman, you couldn’t fall out with him if you tried. Willie has given us the greatest days of our lives at Cheltenham with Asian Master and we’re hugely indebted to him. We were lucky that he bought King Rasko Grey off us as a store and now he’s a dual Grade 1 winner. We took a gamble on bringing Kaiser Ball home and now it’s paid off.”

More to read:

‘It’s terrifying’ - Nicky Henderson opens up on sales ring pressure and the search for the next Constitution Hill

‘You always have to push the limit when it comes to the good ones’ - Nicholls camp collect Spring Store Sale top lot at £140,000

'Everything my kids have ever eaten, every time I switch on a light or put petrol in my car, a horse has paid for that'