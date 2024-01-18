Irish and British point-to-point winners among head-turners as Tattersalls Cheltenham January Sale entries unveiled

Initial entries are now online for the Tattersalls Cheltenham January Sale.

The sale is due to take place after racing on Festival Trials day at Cheltenham on Saturday week, January 27, with a scheduled start time of 4.45pm.

The sale acceptances so far include seven winners of Irish and British point-to-points from leading consignors, including Colin Bowe's Milestone Stables, Ellmarie Holden's Coolmeen Stables, Pat Doyle's Suirview Stables, Chris Barber's Boundary Stables and Rob James Racing

This winter, Deafening Silence has flown the flag for the Tattersalls Cheltenham January Sale, winning December's Grade 2 Winter Novices' Hurdle for trainer Dan Skelton.

A successful British-trained point-to-pointer, the son of Alkaadhem was sold at the 2022 sale by G & T Racing and was purchased by Ryan Mahon for £40,000. Defeaning Silence currently holds two Grade 1 novice hurdle entries at the Cheltenham Festival.

Deafening Silence in the ring at Tattersalls Cheltenham Credit: Tattersalls Cheltenham

The top two lots from last year's January Sale have been impressive bumper winners this season – the Gordon Elliott-trained Wingmen for owner Bective Stud, and Sao Carlos, trained by Olly Murphy for the ownership quartet of Sir Alex Ferguson, Ged Mason, John Hales and John Diver.

Last month's Tattersalls Cheltenham December Sale rounded off a record-breaking auction year for Tattersalls Jockey Club Sales, and the success has continued on the racecourse.

Over the festive period three horses were victorious in Grade 1 races – Found A Fifty, Grangeclare West and the exciting five-year-old Jango Baie – while Master Chewy won the Grade 2 Wayward Lad Novices' Chase. There were also a further 25 winners between Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

That success continued last weekend with nine Saturday winners, headlined by Wetherby's Grade 2 Towton Novices' Hurdle victor Colonel Harry, trained by Jamie Snowdon and a graduate of the 2022 Tattersalls Cheltenham February Sale when sold by Patrick J.O. Farrell's Moylisha Stables to Snowdon and Tom Malone.

The Emma Lavelle-trained My Silver Lining, consigned by Donal Hassett's Coogane Stables at the 2021 Tattersalls Cheltenham November Sale and purchased by Gerry Hogan, won Warwick's Classic Chase.

At Fairyhouse, Romeo Coolio was successful in a bumper on his debut under rules. The son of Kayf Tara was a joint top lot at last spring's Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival Sale and he is now an 8-1 chance for the Grade 1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper behind fellow Cheltenham Festival Sale top lot Jalon D'Oudairies. The five-year-old by No Risk At All won at Leopardstown on December 29 for owner Gigginstown House Stud.

Further entries for next Saturday's sale will be taken unitl Monday, with point-to-points due to take place this weekend in Britain at Larkhill, Revesby Park, Cocklebarrow, Friars Haugh and Chipley Park. In Ireland, there are point-to-points scheduled at Ballycrystal and Carrigarostig.

Entries can be viewed, alongside individual race replays, at www.tattersallsjcsales.com

