In-form Beauzon among 83 lots unveiled for the Tattersalls Online February Sale

The catalogue for the Tattersalls Online February Sale has been released.

Comprising 83 lots, the online auction takes place on February 14-15. The sale presents a diverse offering from both Flat and National Hunt disciplines and features 54 horses in/out of training, nine broodmares, nine two-year-olds, nine yearlings, a store colt by Youmzain and a breeding right to Classic-producing sire Aclaim.

Among the highlights is the in-form sprinter Beauzon, the winner of his last four starts for trainer Ian Williams, who consigns three lots in the sale.

The son of Brazen Beau has been a revelation since the turn of the year and defied a 13lb rise in the weights to win his fourth consecutive race over six furlongs this month.

Jessica Harrington’s Commonstown Stables offer two lots, including dual-purpose prospect Queen Of Seduction. Already a winner twice and with an official Flat rating of 84, the daughter of MAastercraftsman is out of the Montjeu mare Supreme Seductress, also the dam of multiple Listed winner and Group-placed Taamol and Listed-placed hurdler Prepotent.

Beechcourt Stables will consign the consistent performer Zephron, who dominated his rivals on his most recent start when winning by six lengths at the Curragh in November. With a current official rating of 79, the son of Ivawood also won at Cork in September and has winning form from six furlongs to a mile.

The nine broodmares catalogued include Eltham Palace, who is offered by Joli Racing on her maiden cover to Without Parole. The winning daughter of Invincible Spirit is out of Group 3 winner and Group 1-placed Moment In Time and comes from the family of blue hen broodmare Suelita, the dam of 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean.

There are nine two-year olds entered in the sale, including a half-sister to Group 2 winner and Group 1 Prix Jean Romanet third Red Tea. Out of the Pivotal mare Maimoona, she is by resurgent sire Muharaar, who enjoyed notable success in 2023 with French 2,000 Guineas winner Marhaba Ya Sanafi.

Details of all lots as well as consignor contact information can be found here. Prospective buyers are requested to join the sale ahead of the commencement of bidding from 12 noon on Wednesday, February 14, with bidding scheduled to close from 12 noon the following day.

