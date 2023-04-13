'I'm thrilled to be joining' - Luke Coen appointed bloodstock representative at Tattersalls Ireland

Tattersalls Ireland has appointed Luke Coen as a bloodstock representative.

Coen, a native of Fethard, County Tipperary, is an experienced and respected figure in the equine industry, having excelled in both eventing and the thoroughbred industry.

Born into a family with a rich tradition in horseracing, he has been surrounded by equine stars from a young age, including Cooldine, My Dream Boat, Quel Esprit and Faugheen.

He has represented Ireland at both Junior and Young Rider level in the European Championships and has achieved significant success in his sport horse career. He has also gained bloodstock knowledge through his experience at several stud farms and as a successful pinhooker with his own Q-Cross Stables.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Tattersalls Ireland, a company with an excellent reputation in the industry," said Coen. "I'm passionate about the thoroughbred industry and look forward to developing strong relationships with Tattersalls Ireland’s vendors and purchasers alike."

Tattersalls Ireland chief executive Simon Kerins said: "We're delighted to welcome Luke to the Tattersalls Ireland team. He's a very mature person that belies his age, and he has packed in an enormous amount of experience in his young career.

"With his deep understanding of pedigrees, conformation, racing potential and his expertise, Luke will be of great benefit to our clients. We look forward to working with him and continuing to provide our clients with the best possible service."

