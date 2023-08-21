I'm bitten by the bug in Normandy but end up low on charge

Thursday, August 17

Deauville is around 280 miles from my home in the bloodstock heartlands of, ahem, Hackney. That means it’s approximately a five-hour 40-minute drive. Or, as I learned en route to Arqana, just long enough to read Where’s Spot? roughly 300 times.

The August Yearling Sale catalogue is the traditional reading material for this journey, but I had my 18-month-old son, Blake, in tow and he didn’t have much interest in pedigree updates or pinhooking prices. He’ll soon learn.