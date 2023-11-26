I'm A Sales Correspondent...Get Me Out Of Here! How I almost derailed a historic night of selling

Monday, November 20

Welcome to a new series of I'm A Sales Correspondent...Get Me Out Of Here! Instead of heading to the Australian jungle with an eclectic mix of famous faces, I venture to the first leg of the European breeding stock sales. This required me only to talk bollocks rather than eat them.

As I wasn’t on reporting duty on day one of the Goffs November Foal Sale I went directly to my hotel to finish off some end-of-year features for the Racing Post’s Bloodstock Review.