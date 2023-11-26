Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Sales reports
premium

I'm A Sales Correspondent...Get Me Out Of Here! How I almost derailed a historic night of selling

James Thomas on being part of the action, in more ways than one, at Goffs

Monday, November 20 

Welcome to a new series of I'm A Sales Correspondent...Get Me Out Of Here! Instead of heading to the Australian jungle with an eclectic mix of famous faces, I venture to the first leg of the European breeding stock sales. This required me only to talk bollocks rather than eat them. 

As I wasn’t on reporting duty on day one of the Goffs November Foal Sale I went directly to my hotel to finish off some end-of-year features for the Racing Post’s Bloodstock Review. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James ThomasSales correspondent

Published on 26 November 2023inSales reports

Last updated 11:20, 26 November 2023

icon
more inSales reports
more inSales reports