‘If he’s good, he could look cheap’ – blue-blooded Justify colt brings €1,000,000 at Arqana

Kia Joorabchian’s Amo Racing made a big statement during the opening stages of the Arqana Breeze-Up Sale in Deauville on Saturday by securing the two most expensive lots from the first half of the blue-chip catalogue.

The most significant signing was the Justify colt out of a Galileo sister to Churchill who fetched €1,000,000 when offered by Eddie O’Leary’s Lynn Lodge Stud.

Agent Alex Elliott went up against the likes of Jamie McCalmont, taking instructions from the Coolmore buying crew, but pushed the bid board into seven-figure territory to seal the deal.

No training plans were confirmed in the aftermath of the transaction, but Elliott said: “He’s a standout horse for us. What can you say about a horse you think has everything?

"For the way the stallion has gone, even since September when this horse was bought, he’s been doing unbelievable things. He’s been bought for Amo Racing and we’re trying to buy the best we can. Hopefully he’s one of them.

“We’ve got a very big horse in the stable called King Of Steel. If we can get this horse anywhere near emulating what he’s done then we’ll all be very happy. He’s got size, scope, strength, pedigree, his dam’s a sister to Churchill.

"When you give that money for a horse you need to be pretty sure you’re buying the right article and we’re all hoping, but, and it’s an awful cliche, he’s ticked all the boxes.”

Asked if he had expected the youngster to fetch such a sizable sum, Elliott continued: “Kia is very keen to buy the best he can and hopefully that’s what we’re doing as a team. You never know what these horses might make, it’s just a case of whose appetite is there for the horse.

"You never really know where they’re going to fall but that was what we were thinking he’d cost. If he’s good, he could look cheap.”

Alex Elliott signs for the €1 million Justify colt out of Curylocks at Arqana Credit: Zuzanna LUPA

The colt is out of Curlylocks, a placed sister to not only four-time Group 1 winner Churchill but also Cheveley Park Stakes winner Clemmie and the Group 3-winning Blenheim Palace. Despite such an illustrious pedigree, the youngster was secured for a shrewd-looking $135,000 by Mags O'Toole at Keeneland last September.

“I was expecting him to sell well because he was very popular and the right guys were on him,” said O’Leary. “It was a magic result and I hope he’s seriously lucky for Amo Racing.

"He’s just like his dad, an absolute double of him. I even have a photo of his dad as a yearling to show people how like him he was.”

Ashford Stud’s Justify has been on a steep upward trajectory since his first crop reached the racecourse in 2022. His stud record now features 49 black-type performers and six Group/Grade 1 winners. The seven-figure colt is bred on the same cross as last year’s champion two-year-old City Of Troy, who remains well fancied for the Derby despite his 2,000 Guineas disappointment.

“He’s an unbelievable stallion, so it’s great to have two of them this week,” continued O'Leary, who was also set to sell a Justify filly as Lot 187.

“You could buy them at Keeneland last September but you’ll never be allowed to buy them again. This is magic and it won’t happen again so we better enjoy it. It’s a fantastic result but what they all make put together is what counts.

“I’ve never got this sort of money for a breezer. I got 760,000gns for Great White Eagle and 800,000gns for a Kingman filly at the Craven, but I’ve never got a million for a breezer before this. Breezers don’t make that sort of money so it’s just fantastic.”

The improving profile of his sire was not the only thing to recommend the colt, as the strapping youngster put in one of the quickest breezes during Thursday's presale workouts.

“For a big horse to do what he did during the breeze, I think he could be an unnatural talent,” said O'Leary. “He could be a freak. He’s so big yet he’s so agile and he knows where his feet are. His knees are closed and his joints are like steel and he can do what he did on Thursday. For me, it’s just luck. He found me, I didn’t find him.”

The first lot to break the half million mark on Saturday was Powerstown Stud’s Too Darn Hot filly out of War And Peace. Already named Cathedral, the youngster drew the attention of Charlie Gordon-Watson and Robson Aguiar, a key figure in Joorabchian’s operation, and it was the latter who won out with a bid of €800,000.

Robson Aguiar signs for Cathedral at €800,000 at Arqana Credit: Zuzanna LUPA

“She’s a nice filly and she looks forward,” said Aguiar. “She’s a very good model, has a good pedigree and breezed well. She looks like a classy prospect. She’ll probably go to Dominic Ffrench Davis.”

The filly was bred by the exors of the late Sir Robert Ogden from an unraced daughter of Frankel and Juddonte’s Matron Stakes winner Emulous. War And Peace, a half-sister to the dual Group 1 runner-up Bluestocking, has bred two winners at paddocks, including the smart four-time scorer Tolstoy.

The result was a big one for Tom Whitehead as his Powerstown Stud operation pinhooked the filly for 110,000gns when she was offered through Barton Stud at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

