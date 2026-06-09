‘I think the vendors must be happy!’ - JP McManus in flying form with €1.075 million Arkle Sale spree

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JP McManus was a conspicuous presence by the side of the ring throughout Tuesday’s session of the Goffs Arkle Sale, flanked by long-serving racing manager Frank Berry and talent scout Michael Hyde. McManus was not merely an interested spectator, though.

Having flown into Kildare Paddocks by helicopter, and with an entourage including owner and bookmaker Paul Byrne and well-known figure in the betting ring Johnny Dineen, McManus’s team duly topped the day one buyers’ chart. An investment of €1,075,000 secured eight well-credentialed new recruits.

The priciest addition to the owner’s all-conquering squad was a son of Nirvana Du Berlais from Walter Connors’ Sluggara Farm who fetched €195,000. The three-year-old, who shares his sire with Lulamba, has already been named Quart De Champagne.

Earlier in the session the buying team landed a son of Walk In The Park from Norman Williamson’s Oak Tree Farm at €160,000. McManus already knows plenty about the sire, as the Grange Stud resident supplied him with his homebred Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Inothewayurthinkin.

JP McManus arrives at Goffs accompanied by his entourage Credit: Sophie Webber Photography

“He’s a lovely horse, a credit to Norman, and let’s hope he will be lucky down the road,” Berry said after signing the docket. “He’ll be broken and maybe go point-to-pointing first, we don't know yet. We’ll see how he’s going after he’s broken and we’ll go from there. Norman is the best, and what more can you say about the sire?”

The three-year-old, a €50,000 foal pinhook, is out of Koffi Cherie, a Soldier Hollow sibling to German black type performers Koffi Angel and Koffi Lady.

Berry also signed at €155,000 for Queribus, a Nirvana Du Berlais half-brother to El Fabiolo from Cloney Stud; he went to €140,000 for a well-related son of Poet’s Word from Boardsmill Stud; and also bid €125,000 for the Old Persian half-brother to Slade Steel from Rathbarry Stud.

Reflecting on a productive day at the sales, McManus said: “I think the vendors must be happy! There’s some nice horses here, and I’m sure they’re entitled to get paid for them.”

More to read from Goffs:

‘We knew he wasn’t going to be cheap when we saw Dan Skelton bidding!’ - Elliott leaves it late to secure €275,000 Arkle Sale top lot

‘He’s the most exciting jumps stallion in my time’ - another giant result for young gun sire as Bromley goes to €150,000 for Cheltenham Festival winner’s relation