'I like when the horse and page match up' - Turkish breeder Emir Alkas aces it at Arqana with €72,000 Carenot

Turkish breeder Emir Alkas walked away with the top lot from the penultimate session of the Arqana Breeding Stock Sale in Deauville on Monday after agent Llama O'Mahony of Whitethorn Bloodstock bid €72,000 for Carenot.

The ten-year-old daughter of Iffraaj was offered by Haras du Lieu des Champs in foal to Kildangan Stud stallion Earthlight, whose first yearlings have been the subject of particularly positive reports this sales season.

The mare has bred three winners from as many runners, including the Michael Bell-trained filly Liberalist. The three-year-old daughter of Pivotal added an important piece of black type to the dam’s record when third to Sparks Fly in the Listed Prix Isola Bella on her latest outing.

“When I buy a mare, I try to wait until the last moment to watch all the replays of the mare and her foals, and possibly siblings too if I have time,” Alkas said. “That third place in a Listed race was a big update and probably boosted the price up, although I was more than happy to give it.

Earthlight: Darley's Middle Park and Prix Morny winner covered Arqana top lot Carenot Credit: Edward Whitaker

“For me it’s not just what’s on paper, you have to watch the races too to see how she runs, who she beats. Even without the update I’d have still been interested in this mare. I wouldn’t consider myself an expert but the covering stallion is one of the last things I look at, contrary to the received wisdom. I like when the horse and page match up.”

The breeder expanded on his international approach, saying: “I try to run an operation in two different countries, one being Turkey the other being Ireland. I work exclusively with Whitethorn Bloodstock and for this mare we’re thinking of keeping her in Ireland for the time being and possibly selling the offspring as foals.”

He added: “I have around 15 mares in Ireland in Abbeyleix at Whitethorn Stud. Racing and breeding has been a pursuit of generations for me as my interest came from my grandfather. He bought his first horse in 1970 and was second in the Turkish Derby in 1974, then third in 1984. I’m trying to take it to another level by taking it abroad.”

Alkas’s biggest claim to fame as a breeder is the Solario Stakes scorer Etonian, who he bred having bought the dam, the Indian Charlie mare Naan, with the Group 3-winning son of Olympic Glory in utero for €17,000 in 2017. He said of that success: “It’s an American pedigree bought from France, raised in Ireland, the offspring wins in England and the mare is owned by a Turkish guy. It’s an international business; it’s borderless for me.”

Emir Alkas: breeder of Solario Stakes winner Etonian Credit: Edward Whitaker

Reflecting on his domestic interests, Alkas explained he has 14 mares split between two stud farms. “Breeding and racing are interlinked in Turkey, but I prefer the breeding side so the operation I have in Ireland is more suitable for me,” he said. “The prize-money is so good on the racing side in Turkey that the breeding is somewhat of a side job because there is no organised sale or sales company. A lot of mares and stallions stay racing so long that they end up going to the breeding shed so late that it actually holds the breeding side back.”

However, he added that the stallion scene is improving in Turkey, saying: “After the case of Daredevil, that gave the Turkish Jockey Club the chance to buy more stallions and now we have Super Saver, Authorized, Tilsit and Battleground. Plus we have very good private stallions. In fact, most of our top stallions are privately owned right now.”

Alkas has become a regular at the Deauville Breeding Stock Sale, adding: “I like Arqana especially because of the warmth of the people, starting from the auctioneers to the cleaners. They’re very hospitable. This is my seventh consecutive year buying from Arqana.”

The second top lot went the way of a buyer who wasn’t just taking an international approach, but was working across the codes too. Peter and Ross Doyles' name appeared besides the Galiway colt out of the Listed winner Stormyra offered by JK Thoroughbreds after the hammer fell at €51,000. The Doyles were also busy at the Goffs December National Hunt Sale in Ireland, signing for six lots at a combined €83,000.

Hardpia: Group 3 Prix Fille de l'Air third sold to Nicolas Lefevre for €45,000 at Arqana on Monday Credit: Arqana

Later in the session the classy Hardpia sold to agent Nicolas Lefevre for €45,000. The six-year-old daughter of Cityscape won seven races in Spain and picked up some valuable French black type when third in the Group 3 Prix Fille de l'Air at Toulouse a month before she came under the hammer.

“She wasn’t expensive for a black-type filly who’s well bred,” said Lefevre. “She’s been bought for a British breeder who is a client of Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte. She will go to Haras du Thenney and will be covered in France. The breeder has had some good results at the foal sales recently so it made sense to reinvest. I think that’s a good buy.”

Hardpia was bred by Ashbrittle Stud and sold to owner Cuadra Valdeosera for €8,000 at the Arqana October Yearling Sale in 2018, where she was sold through Jedburgh Stud. On Monday she was consigned by Hestia Farm, a first-time vendor at the Arqana Breeding Stock Sale.

The sale concludes on Tuesday with the fourth and final session starting at 11am local time (10am GMT).

