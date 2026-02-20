‘I just think he's exceptionally good’ - Uncle Pad leads the way at Cheltenham with £310,000 transfer to Gordon Elliott

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Terence O'Brien had been confident enough to mention Uncle Pad to Gordon Elliott before he had even appeared on a racecourse, and his training colleague rewarded the tip-off by buying him for £310,000 at the Tattersalls Cheltenham February Sale on Friday.

It has already been a good winter for Cork-based O'Brien, who won the Troytown Chase at Navan with the popular Answer To Kayf. He picked up the five-year-old Vadamos gelding for €20,000 as a speculative punt during the 2024 Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale and has now earned the biggest ring return of his career.

Uncle Pad, a good-sized bay with a bit of charisma about him who is out of Graded chaser Knock Down, was a short-priced favourite when he hit the track at Ballyvodock this month and did not let his supporters, or O'Brien, down as he bolted up by ten lengths for Woodstock Stables.

"I know he won his point-to-point well, but he did an exceptionally good piece of work a couple of weeks before that and I recommended to Gordon to buy him," said O'Brien.

"I've never recommended a horse before a sale or before a horse ran, but I was pretty confident. I just think he's exceptionally good. I've never had a horse at his stage to do what he could do, and I just hope he goes on and does the job for them."

Gordon Elliott: 'He's a big horse and I'd say he's a horse for next season' Credit: Debbie Burt/Tattersalls Cheltenham

Recalling raceday at Ballyvodock, O'Brien continued: "It was a relief he did what he did, rather than a thrill, because I'd have been pretty disappointed if he hadn't. I bought him from Hugh Mulryan, who tragically died last year and was involved in a couple of horses with me.

"Hugh had a very good eye for a horse and bought him as a foal, but he couldn't get a customer for him at the Derby Sale. I bought him on spec to go point-to-pointing, and there were a few people involved in him.

"I'd mostly train on the track, but I'd have eight or ten point-to-pointers each season. If you get a good sale, it kind of keeps the show on the road."

Sharing the joy with O'Brien was another sharp member of the family.

"My son Billy took five per cent of him for a month's work, he's only 14, and he wangled another one per cent in him, so that's a good start for his first horse," he said. "He's ridden the horse, who is lovely and quiet."

Elliott said: "It was a good performance the other day. We've bought from Terence before and been lucky.

"He recommended him before he even ran, so hopefully we'll be lucky again. He doesn't do that, in fairness, so hopefully he's right! He's a big horse and I'd say he's a horse for next season."

Pauling power with two more purchases

You might not have noticed it from outside the gates, where the only indication of the Cheltenham Gold Cup being exactly three weeks away was the modest 'next meeting' sign informing passers-by that there'll be racing between March 10 and 13.

Inside, though, there was certainly a sense of something happening. The village of temporary marquees, stretching back as far as the last two fences, is up and ready. Only the weather had decided that there's a while to wait yet until spring, with damp and grey skies stubbornly refusing to yield.

With leading Gold Cup fancy Jango Baie being a graduate of this sale in 2023, it is a popular one among buyers and more six-figure lots (seven) were achieved than might have been expected. The average of £90,524 from 26 horses offered was tracking at eight per cent up year-on-year. In total, 21 sold at a clearance rate of 81 per cent for turnover of £1,901,000.

The most conspicuous spender was the axis of Ben Pauling and Jerry McGrath, who signed for Gary Murphy's emphatic Comea winner Catchem Black at £240,000 on behalf of one new owner, while Tony Hine of Hine Law Racing joined them as he increased his portfolio with Sean Doyle's Well Achieved, who scored at Knockanard, for £200,000.

Jerry McGrath in action at Tattersalls Cheltenham alongside Ben Pauling Credit: Debbie Burt

Hine said of Well Achieved: "He stood out from all the others. The obvious thing is his size, but for a big horse he's light on his feet. It was just something different to add to our string.

"He seems to have a good temperament, too. We won't rush a big, young horse, so we've got to make sure he's right before he goes out on the track.

"We got three store horses with Ben in the summer, all of which are standouts. We had success with Mondoui'boy at Ascot last Saturday, who came from the David Maxwell dispersal here [£115,000], and we bought others from the November Sale and from Newbury. They're all different in their own way."

Hine, senior managing partner at a solicitors' service business, had a close interest in eventing through his daughters, but has recently switched to racing with them now grown up.

"Hopefully it's all well spent," he said. "I want to see what they look like and what Jerry and Ben think of them, and then form my own opinion.

"We're having a lot of fun with it but, if we're going to do it, we're going to do it properly and take it seriously, not just dip our toes in a syndicate."

Well Achieved sells to Jerry McGrath and Hine Law Racing for £200,000 Credit: Debbie Burt

Catchem Black, a son of Affinisea brought through consummately by Murphy, as he had the sire’s two standout performers Affordale Fury and Only By Night, had been a real talking horse beforehand.

"Jerry, who buys my form horses, was there on the day he ran and he rang me when he was coming to the last saying we've got to try to get hold of this fella," said Pauling.

"We came here to buy a few, but he was definitely well up there and I'm just delighted. He did it at Comea in a very likeable way, wasn't all out to win and was very impressive.

"He's got enough size, but he's not massive and one you could maybe think about getting a run into in April in a bumper, before a proper novice hurdle campaign next season.

"He's been bought by an owner in the yard. He's had shares and horses with other people, but this is his first horse with me outright and I hope he's very lucky because he's stuck his neck out for him."

Before dashing off to see Gold Cup hope and King George winner The Jukebox Man having a racecourse gallop at Warwick, Pauling added: "I've always liked the February Sale; it seems to work out timing-wise for us. The Milan horse [Well Achieved] was also an absolute cracker, a huge horse who'll need time."

Another of the big numbers, the Getaway mare Nan’s Choice, was a huge result for Conor Houlihan in making £115,000 to Dan Skelton and Ryan Mahon.

The brother of jockeys Niall and Sean, for whom Nan’s Choice was a first winner as a trainer, he deflected all the credit to his boss Anthony Murphy, who had bought her for just €8,000 as a foal.

"I'm absolutely delighted for Anthony, all the plaudits go to him," Houlihan said.

"He picked her out as a foal, he raised her on the farm, it was his idea to come to the sales and I'm delighted he got well paid for it.

“We're actually part of the same GAA club, we grew up neighbours and it was a chance meeting at a foal sale, he gave me a lift back and I'd just come home from America. He said we'll have a go at training horses from his farm, that was 12 months ago now. We've had a couple of winners now and hopefully we can expand on it. She's an absolute queen and best luck to the Skeltons. I hope she's coming back up that hill here in a few years time."

