‘I got goosebumps!’ - €205,000 Walk In The Park trade caps memorable debut for Ballytrasna Farm

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The Rohan family toasted a memorable first sale under their Ballytrasna Farm banner, selling six from six for receipts totalling €492,000.

The headline act was undoubtedly the son of Walk In The Park out of Cockney Wren, a Listed-placed sister to the Grade 2 Scottish Champion Hurdle scorer Cockney Sparrow. The youngster was sold on behalf of Fiona Magee and was knocked down to JP McManus’s long-serving racing manager Frank Berry at €205,000.

“I was so nervous beforehand but when he was hitting €150,000 I got goosebumps!” said Sarah Rohan, daughter of renowned pinhooker Richard. “I didn’t know where it was going to end. There’s no better feeling than that, it’s absolutely unreal. I hope he’s really lucky for JP and goes on to do big things.”

Ballytrasna’s debut consignment also included a son of Jukebox Jury who brought €150,000 from Mags O’Toole on day one.

Reflecting on a productive time at the Arkle Sale, Rohan said: “It’s been absolutely amazing, an unreal week. We’ve been very lucky as the Jukebox Jury made €150,000 for Dad and Fiona, and then Fiona’s own Walk In The Park made €205,000. I’m delighted for Fiona, it’s been a very lucky sale for her and we’re all over the moon.

“We couldn’t have imagined it’d go as well as it has. We hoped we might get near €100,000, but we never dreamed these horses would make the prices they did. Goffs have done a great job getting all the buyers here, it’s been unreal trade from start to finish.”

She added: “It gives you such a buzz, and that’s what drives you to go again and keep going. It’ll be very hard to beat what’s happened at this sale, we’ve been so lucky. We can’t thank the people who’ve bought our horses, and Goffs, enough.”

More from this year's Goffs Arkle Sale:

The next Brighterdaysahead? Gordon Elliott goes to €240,000 for No Risk At All filly who ‘has everything’

‘They haven’t had it all their own way this time’ - British buying power fuels market momentum at Goffs

‘We knew he wasn’t going to be cheap when we saw Dan Skelton bidding!’ - Elliott leaves it late to secure €275,000 Arkle Sale top lot

‘I think the vendors must be happy!’ - JP McManus in flying form with €1.075 million Arkle Sale spree

‘He’s the most exciting jumps stallion in my time’ - another giant result for young gun sire as Bromley goes to €150,000 for Cheltenham Festival winner’s relation