Hyde Park Stud's Space Blues filly tops action at Osarus

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A filly by Space Blues was the headline act of a low-key edition of the Osarus Breeze-Up and HIT Sale after she brought €22,000 from SAS Raynald Freres at Pornichet racecourse on Wednesday.

At the close of trade, 32 lots had changed hands at a clearance of 74 per cent. The aggregate closed at €308,500, up six per cent year-on-year when 11 fewer horses were offered. The average fell 23 per cent to €9,786, while the median closed at €9,000, down ten points.

Offered by John Bourke’s Hyde Park Stud, the top-seller is out of Samba Brazil, whose four wins were headed by a triumph in the Group 3 Grosse Europa Meile.

A half-sister to German Group 1 winner Seismos, the daughter of Teofilo was purchased by Hyde Park for 11,000gns at the 2023 Tattersalls December Mares Sale when carrying the filly in utero.

Further back, she hails from the same family as Group 1 winners Schiaparelli, Salve Regina, Samum and Sea The Moon.

Hyde Park Stud was also responsible for the second and third-priciest lots of the afternoon. Capucines Bloodstock stretched to €20,000 to secure a daughter of Supremacy, while the operation’s Hello Youmzain filly sold to Kevin Tavares for €18,000.

The Supremacy filly was having her second engagement in the sales ring, having first been purchased by Victoria de Sousa for €5,000 at last year’s Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale.

Out of Lucht Na Gaeilge, an unraced daughter of Teofilo, the filly is a half-sister to four-time winner Claptrap and comes from the same family as Leitir Mor. That son of Holy Roman Emperor landed the Group 3 Ballycorus Stakes and was second in the Dewhurst and Phoenix Stakes, while he also made the podium in the National Stakes.

The daughter of Hello Youmzain came under the hammer having also sold for €5,000, this time at Arqana. She is out of Made By Hand, a winning daughter of Mastercraftsman.

All told, Hyde Park Stud sold 16 lots for total receipts of €185,500.

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