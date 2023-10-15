Hony-Hof dispersal helps BBAG October Sale to encouraging returns

A dispersal by Gestut Hony-Hof provided the peaks of both sessions of Baden-Baden's BBAG October Sale, which concluded on Saturday.

The farm which bred the likes of Classic winner Salve Regina and the magnificent Princess Zoe is to close its doors and Gestut Ohlerweiherhof was consigning a number of individuals on its behalf before some distinguished broodmares are offered later in the year.

On Friday their Andreas Wohler-trained juvenile filly Wonderful Art (by Caravaggio) was knocked down to Panorama Bloodstock Services for €100,000, while an unraced Soldier Hollow filly named Salve’s Secret was bought by Jurgen Albrecht for €65,000.

Hony-Hof offspring also topped the section on Saturday. Like Salve's Secret, the winning four-year-old Salve Le Meer is a direct descendent of Salve Regina, a German Oaks winner from the family of Schiaparelli and Sea The Moon. The Le Havre filly, who is a half-sister to Group 3 German Derby Trial winner Sea Of Sands, was bought for €60,000 by Liberty Racing, the syndicate behind this year's German Derby hero Fantastic Moon, as a breeding prospect.

All told, the sale concluded with 200 of 279 lots selling at a clearance rate of 72 per cent and for an aggregate of €2,359,300, a seven per cent dip year-on-year. However, there was a slightly smaller catalogue and the average of €11.797 was a 12 per cent improvement from 12 months ago, so too the median, which was 11 per cent up at €11,774.

