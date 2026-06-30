‘His profile and stats are very good’ - up-and-coming jumps sire King Edward on the move to Ireland after €195,000 signing

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Irish National Hunt breeders have an interesting new name to reckon with after Darren O’Dwyer secured the up-and-coming jumps sire King Edward for €195,000.

The ten-year-old was a smart talent over obstacles, landing the Grade 3 Prix Duc d'Anjou during his time in training with Arnaud Chaille-Chaille. He also boasts a top-notch pedigree, being by Martaline out of Kotkari.

His dam is a sibling to three black-type performers, including King Edward’s close relation Kotkikova, a daughter of Martaline who landed the Grade 1 Prix Ferdinand Dufaure.

His stallion career remains in its infancy, with his oldest crop still only four years old. His first runners include dual scorers La Chocolatine and Milan Rouge.

King Edward brings €195,000 in the Deauville sales ring Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

His second crop was also represented at the recent Goffs Arkle Sale, with three lots selling for a combined €140,000 and at an average of €46,665. The priciest of those, a well-related filly knocked down to Gerry Hogan and Paul Nolan, realised €70,000.

“Some of his stock sold very well at Goffs,” said O’Dwyer. “They left a big impression and he came up for sale at a time when I had a couple of clients looking for a stallion. They actually tried to buy Chanducoq last year but unfortunately he was out of budget [sold to Haras de Cercy for €450,000].”

King Edward looks set to be the only son of Martaline standing in Ireland next season. The son of Linamix has emerged as a potent sire of sires in France, with promising names Beaumec De Houelle, Moises Has and Nirvana Du Berlais all representing him in this department.

Darren O'Dwyer (right): "His profile and his stats are very good" Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

“He heads back to Ireland and hopefully he can have a good stud career there,” added O’Dwyer. “Which stud he’ll go to is all undecided. We’ll have to have a big discussion with the team and go from there. His profile and stats are very good and we think he’ll suit Ireland, so we’re very happy. He’s got a great pedigree and he’s by Martaline, who’s doing well as a sire of sires. There are far more pluses than negatives.”

King Edward was bred and owned by Louis Baudron and spent the most recent covering season at Haras des Rouges Terres. He was consigned on Tuesday by Katie Rudd’s Busherstown operation.

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