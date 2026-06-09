‘He’s the most exciting jumps stallion in my time’ - another giant result for young gun sire as Bromley goes to €150,000 for Cheltenham Festival winner’s relation

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Renowned judge Anthony Bromley is not prone to hyperbole. However, he did not hold back when sharing his high opinion of young gun sire Goliath Du Berlais after signing for a €150,000 son of the Haras de la Tuilerie resident during the opening stages of the Goffs Arkle Sale on Tuesday.

“He’s an absolute revelation,” said the Highflyer Bloodstock agent. “I can’t remember a jumps stallion being as impressive in his first few crops as this horse. If you talk to the French trainers they say they can be short-legged, no action, and they still win. They’ve just got engines and they want to win. He’s the most exciting jumps stallion that I can think of in my time.”

Expanding on his purchase, Bromley said: “I love the sire, it’s a proper French pedigree and he’s a nice scopey horse. They’d paid €100,000 for him last year as a two-year-old and he’s done well since.

“He looks like he might need a little bit of time, but the one thing about Goliath Du Berlais’ progeny is that they can surprise you how early they come to hand. They come in all shapes and sizes, although this is a horse with size and scope that moves well.”

His early promise has not been missed by the market, with this year's Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival Sale topped by another of his sons in Lingstown winner Monster Truck, who fetched a cool £530,000 from Gordon Elliott.

Bromley’s six-figure recruit was offered by Oaks Farm Stables and is out of a half-sister to Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero’s Cheltenham Festival winner Jagwar.

“I’ve bought him for Andy Bell and Fergus Lyons,” said Bromley. “I bought them a point-to-pointer at the Aintree Sale [the £140,000 Ballyknock winner Holshot] and I bought them a French horse last year called Pourquoi Pas Papa, who was fourth in the Fred Winter.

The point-to-pointer was bought to go to Oliver Greenall and this horse will go there as well. Jagwar is in the pedigree so he knows a bit about the family already.”

Bromley left Ross Doyle to fill the role of frustrated underbidder after some swift counter offers. The successful purchaser reflected on his determined strategy by saying: “You always bid like you’ve got a million! But one thing vendors always say to me is they never know when I’m about to stop, which is never a bad thing.”

Anthony Bromley addresses the media after securing Lot 5 for €150,000 Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The oldest crop by Goliath Du Berlais are still only five, but his roll of honour includes French Grade 1 performers Delmegan and Martha Cannary along with noteworthy winners such as Altura, Good Girl De Faust and Sobriquette.

“Yes it was a big price, but it wasn’t a total surprise and I suspect as the day goes on it might not stand out as much as it does right now,” Bromley said. “I always like striking early in the sale if possible and I always knew he’d get into that sort of realm.”

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