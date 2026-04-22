‘He’s like Ronaldo’ - Mehmas colt brings £880,000 after almighty Doncaster breeze-up bidding battle

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Major players circled the Doncaster ring when Tally-Ho Stud presented its highly touted Mehmas colt during the later stages of the Goffs UK Breeze-Up Sale on Wednesday. A hush descended as the £120,000 mark was passed, but that was only the beginning.

Michael O’Callaghan and Amo Racing principal Kia Joorabchian were among the early pace-setters, but it wasn’t until they fell by the wayside that things really got interesting. The business end saw leading agents Anthony Stroud and Richard Brown square up for the latest in a series of seismic sales ring showdowns.

“The gap is open,” said auctioneer Tadhg Dooley with the bid board at £480,000. “I think you should close it.”

But even a raise to £500,000 was only just beyond the halfway mark.

This seemed like unstoppable force meets immovable object as the pair continued to trade swift increases. Matters eventually reached a dramatic conclusion when Stroud, hidden away in the office opposite the rostrum, signalled the decisive £30,000 nod that took the price to a punchy £880,000.

The heavyweight bidding battle saw the pair renew a rivalry that also resulted in a daughter of Starspangledbanner bringing 900,000gns during last week’s Craven Sale . Stroud was the victorious party on that occasion too.

Anthony Stroud signs for Tally-Ho Stud's Mehmas colt for £880,000 Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

“He did a very good breeze, has a good pedigree and looks like an Ascot two-year-old,” he said after signing the docket. “We’re all trying to buy them to run at Ascot and he fits that brief. He comes from Tally-Ho, who do a fantastic job. He just had the make and shape of what we’re looking for in a breezer.

“Obviously it’s a great deal of money, a lot more than one would’ve liked to have spent, but that’s the competition of the sales ring. Everyone wants to win so you have to stretch.”

Asked if he had expected there to be such stiff competition, Stroud said: “I’d anticipated that, as I’m sure everyone else did too. Richard Brown was bidding, as was Kia, all the people you’d expect. It just shows, if the horse is there then the people are there. That says a lot.”

This price has only been bettered once in Doncaster’s storied history. The record was set 12 months ago when Stroud, bidding on behalf of Godolphin, went to £1,000,000 for the unbeaten Rapid Force , another son of Mehmas.

The sale-topping Mehmas colt strikes a pose with Aaron Purcell Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

The agent was unable to disclose training plans or ownership details on this occasion, adding: “We just need to come up for some air and I’ll be told where he goes into training later.”

The colt’s second appearance at public auction proved much more successful than his first, as he had been a vendor buyback at 70,000gns at Tattersalls last October. The youngster was not only offered by one breeze-up powerhouse but was bred by another, namely Con Marnane of Bansha House Stables.

Reacting to a bidding battle he described as “very cool”, Tally-Ho’s Roger O’Callaghan said: “First I have to pay tribute to Con, Amy and Olivia, as they bred him. The team at Tally-Ho put a lot of hard work into results like this too. I’d say we have some of the best riders in the country at Tally-Ho. He always stood out and you just get a hunch, just a feeling, about horses like that. He delivered what we expected him to in the breeze and in the shows, and that makes it easier to sell.”

That transaction contributed to Tally-Ho being out in splendid isolation at the head of the vendors’ charts, with 14 two-year-olds sold for receipts totalling £1,789,000.

Roger O'Callaghan: "You just get a hunch, just a feeling, about horses like that" Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

“We want to be good at the job, and want to be perceived to be good at the job, so when horses sell well and do well on the track and make people happy, it’s hugely gratifying, and has hopefully resulted in return business,” said O’Callaghan.

Mehmas holds a special place in the O’Callaghan family’s affections having called Tally-Ho home since 2017. In that time he has sired 93 stakes performers, headed by nine Group/Grade 1 winners, and risen from a fee of just €7,500 to €70,000.

“Mehmas is deadly,” said O’Callaghan. “He’s the gift that keeps on giving. He’s like Ronaldo. Ronaldo scores in every game and Mehmas has a good horse every year. That’s what sets him apart. We’re lucky to have him.”

Although trade was not without its challenges, a clearance rate of 84 per cent speaks to vendors being prepared to meet the recalibrated market. Some 175 two-year-olds were offered and 147 found a buyer.

Turnover fell 29 per cent from the heights of last year to £8,389,250. The average price also dropped by 32 per cent to £57,070, although the median took a more measured slide of just five per cent to £35,000.

O’Callaghan strikes in ‘refreshing’ market

Tally-Ho also offered a son of Ten Sovereigns who fetched £260,000 earlier in the session. That price was given by trainer Michael O’Callaghan, who left Nick Bell to fill the role of frustrated underbidder.

The colt was bred by Dr Magid Abdelhalim and pinhooked by Tally-Ho Stud for €65,000 from part two of last year’s Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale. The youngster is certainly bred to come to hand early as he is a half-brother to Awraad, a debut winner who went on to finish second in the Listed Ripon Champion Two-Year-Old Trophy.

“He’s a lovely colt, he was my pick of the sale physically,” O’Callaghan said. “He did a very good time, a good breeze, and came highly recommended from a hotel we’ve been very lucky at in the past, especially from this sale.

“Twilight Jet and Now Or Never were bought here, amongst some other good horses from the same consignor. I’m very happy to get him. It’s probably a little more than we expected to give, but when he’s your pick of the sale and somebody else’s pick of the sale, sometimes that happens. That’s what you have to pay for a good horse when they’re ticking a lot of boxes.”

Michael O'Callaghan: "I’ve found it refreshing from a purchaser's point of view"

The state of trade has been a hot topic during the opening exchanges of the European breeze-up season, with spending taking a slide from the unprecedented highs witnessed 12 months ago. While this is understandably being viewed as cause for concern in some quarters, O’Callaghan’s reflections highlight that there are two sides to the story of this year’s market.

“I’ve found it refreshing from a purchaser's point of view because it’s what horses are worth,” he said. “In the grand scheme of things, lads have got well paid for horses the last few years, and they still will get well paid for good horses.

“But we buy a lot of horses to trade if they’re good enough, and that market has been cool for a few years; this is just a bit of a recalibration to the whole thing. Everything will be fine, it’s part of the process, I think, just to steady things.”

He added: “I’m probably speaking against what vendors think, but I think I’m being fair because horses are making what they’re worth. Exceptional horses with pedigree and everything will still make a lot of money, because they’re worth it.”

Golden Pal filly finds friends in Doncaster

First-crop sire bragging rights belonged to Coolmore’s US-based freshman Golden Pal after Charles Shanahan went to £250,000 for a filly offered by Michael Fitzpatrick’s Kilminfoyle House Stud. The strapping filly, whose dam is a sister to the Grade 1 scorer Yellow Agate, was signed for by Polo Bloodstock at $90,000 at last year’s Keeneland September Sale.

“The plan is still up in the air because we only came across her on recommendation of Michael Fitzpatrick, who’s done a great job with her,” said Shanahan. “Obviously the sire has got off to a perfect start in America and we’ve been getting great rumours from Wesley Ward that he has numerous Golden Pals that are showing all the signs of being good horses.

Mick Flanagan, Charles Shanahan and Tony Mullins look on as the Golden Pal filly brings £250,000

“We haven’t decided where this filly will go but she’s been bought in partnership with MV Magnier. She’s exciting and a gorgeous physical, and we’re very lucky to have her. She did a great breeze, a great time and ticked all the boxes for us. Being by Golden Pal we were very happy to support the sire.”

Asked if his purchase was a potential Royal Ascot candidate, Shanahan said: “I think she can be, we’re hoping that anyway! We all come to Doncaster hoping they’ll be Royal Ascot types. Obviously that’s still a bit away so we’ll get her home and come up with a plan and take it from there.”

Golden Pal’s career highlight came when winning the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint in 2021. The son of Uncle Mo opened his account at stud with the impressive Keeneland scorer Skara Brae.

Dwyer dips into Doncaster market

Australian trainer Henry Dwyer made a splash midway through the session when agent Hamish Macauley bid £205,000 on behalf of the Royal Ascot-winning handler. The six-figure bid secured Innishannon Valley Stud’s St Mark’s Basilica filly, who is out of an unraced half-sister to dual British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes scorer Kalpana.

Dwyer is best known on this side of the world for saddling the top-class sprinter Asfoora to success in the King Charles III Stakes, Nunthorpe and the Prix de l'Abbaye. The handler is establishing a satellite yard in Newmarket for the upcoming turf season , with Lemos de Souza overseeing the boutique string while the venture gets up and running.

“She’s been bought by Henry Dwyer, so she’ll end up in Australia eventually, but hopefully there’s a chance she might get to Royal Ascot first,” said Macauley, for whom this was a first link-up with the Group 1-winning trainer. “There’s a small chance she’ll get there this year, and that would be the idea.

“She has the best pedigree in the sale, she’s from a champion’s family. She did a very good breeze and is a lovely physical. She came highly recommended. Obviously plenty of people were in for her. I’m delighted to buy her, though that [price] was stretching it a little bit. She’ll go back to Newmarket with Lemos de Souza but she'll be trained by Henry.”

Hamish Macauley signs for the St Mark's Basilica filly Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

The filly made her second appearance at the sales much more successful than her first, having been a €70,000 vendor buyback when offered through Baroda Stud at last year’s Goffs Orby Sale.

Wednesday’s transaction represented a new personal best for consignor Darragh Lordan, who said: “I'm delighted with that, it's my best result yet. Coming here I thought I had a really nice filly and she showed herself beautifully the last few days.

“She had all the right people on her and hopefully she’ll go on to great things for her new owners. I bought her in Orby Part 1 for €45,000. She had a great walk then, she did the same show every time, and she was the same here. She’s got a great temperament and she’s been a pleasure to do. I love the St Mark’s Basilicas, every one I've been involved with has been like that.”

The dam, a Juddmonte-bred daughter of Camelot, changed hands for 270,000gns in 2024 when bought by Newsells Park Stud. She delivered a Starspangledbanner colt last year and subsequently visited Kingman.

Brown makes early move for £180,000 Mehmas colt

Richard Brown was quick out of the traps when bidding £180,000 for just the second lot into the ring. The youngster was bred by Hunscote Stud from Rebecca Rocks, a daughter of Exceed And Excel who claimed the scalp of multiple Group 1 winner Glass Slippers when landing the Listed Land O'Burns Fillies' Stakes in 2019.

The youngster joined the Tally-Ho fold when pinhooked for 82,000gns at the Tattersalls December Foal Sale in 2024.

“He was quick,” said Brown. “He looked fast and galloped fast. Obviously he’s by a very good stallion and, as I said last week, Tally-Ho has been somewhere we’ve had a lot of success, especially up here. Powerful Glory won the Champion Sprint last year and there’s been lots of others, including Perfect Power. It’s been a great place for us to buy off and I thought he was a smashing colt.”

Richard Brown busy signing dockets in the Blandford office Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

Expanding on his long-standing working relationship with the O’Callaghans, Brown said: “We’ve always said that we’ll ask what Roger likes, but then completely make our own mind up. If what he likes and what we like ties up, that just gives you that extra bit of confidence. This is a colt he thought plenty of and we did as well.”

Blandford Bloodstock signed for nine lots for a spend of £903,000, a figure only bettered by the Stroud Coleman agency.

Amo take aim

Kia Joorabchian might have finished among the also-rans when the top lot was offered, but the Amo Racing man did not leave Doncaster empty handed. Amo was the sale’s fourth-highest spender with an outlay of £375,000 securing three new recruits.

Joorabchian rowed in behind home sire Persian Force, securing a £125,000 colt from Diamond Stables and a £95,000 filly from Katie Walsh’s Greenhills Farm. That pair are due to head into training at Freemason Lodge with Kevin Philippart de Foy.

The outfit’s biggest purchase was the Starman filly out of Karalara, who went from £48,000 Premier Sale yearling to £155,000 two-year-old having been offered by Gary Bloodstock.

Kia Joorabchian is all smiles after landing the £155,000 Starman filly

“The Starman filly is going to go to George Scott,” said Amo talent scout Alex Elliott. “She did a really good breeze and she isn’t over big, so she’ll be what she says on the tin, we hope. She’s a bit light on pedigree, but like I keep saying, if they do it on the track [during the breeze] then they deserve to sell well.

“We’ll try and get her to win early and hope she can get us to Royal Ascot. That’s why we’re here, to try and buy those types of horses. George was very sweet on her and promoted her strongly to Kia.”

Elliott added: “For obvious reasons we were looking at the Persian Forces closely. The filly was very well bought by Matt Coleman as a foal [cost €19,000] and was very well prepared by Katie Walsh. She did a really good breeze without being extended, she was flicking her ears and picked up well. The two Persian Forces we bought today are solid individuals who did good breezes. The early runners by Persian Force have been knocking the door.”

Stroud on a spree

Anthony Stroud had been in the thick of action long before securing the day’s top lot. His earlier signings included the Blackbeard colt out of Caribbean Princess who clocked a notably quick time when going through his paces on Town Moor on Tuesday.

The Bushypark Stables-consigned youngster’s value had appreciated markedly since his previous visit to the sales, with the €25,000 foal pinhook knocked down at £150,000 after a protracted round of bidding.

“He’s a nice horse, did a good time and an extremely good breeze,” said Stroud. “He went very well. A trainer is still to be decided. The only problem is, it took too long to sell him. It was very protracted and went on too long, in my opinion.”

The agent also gave £145,000 for a son of Violence offered by Cormac Farrell’s CF Bloodstock. The colt, a brother to Grade 2-winning Royal Spa, was a $60,000 Fasig-Tipton pinhook by Farrell and Blandford Bloodstock.

Anthony Stroud: spent £1,310,000 on four lots Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

“He did a very nice breeze, he went very well, and he comes from a good consignor,” said Stroud. “I liked him very much, although it was probably a little more than I anticipated paying for him. Royal Ascot is always the hope but we might have to light a candle in church. There are a lot of steps to get through before then.”

Farrell is no stranger to profitable transactions, including when seeing Distant Storm go from 90,000gns pinhook to €1.9 million breezer at Arqana last May . He cut a relieved figure in the aftermath of this trade, saying: “In this market, we’re delighted. A huge thanks to Anthony Stroud and Simon and Ed Crisford, I’m delighted he’s gone to a good home. This horse looks hardy and ready to go and hopefully Royal Ascot will be on his radar.”

Reflecting on the wider breeze-up market, he said: “It’s very tough, and there’s no sugar-coating that. We had a good horse to sell here and we sold him well, but if you miss, it’s pretty scary stuff. There’s a lack of confidence in the market at the moment, but I think purchasers need to realise the value that’s there and get stuck in. The world’s a pretty scary place at the moment though, in terms of the economy, so I get it.”

Coleman sees Sands similarities

Fellow Stroud Coleman agent Matt Coleman was also in action when going to £145,000 for a son of Mehmas sourced with trainer Rebecca Menzies. The youngster was offered by The Bloodstock Connection having been pinhooked for 90,000gns by Ramzi Alghul. The colt is out of Second Glance, a daughter of Galileo and Cheveley Park Stakes heroine Rosdhu Queen.

“He’s a strong horse by Mehmas and breezed well,” said Coleman. “The thing that really caught my eye was that he was the only horse all day who went round the bend and ended up on Rose Hill. When I bought Sands Of Mali at Ascot he did the same, he galloped round the corner, and ended up on Swinley Bottom. It might not be of any relevance, I’m not saying it’s going to make him a star, but it’s nice to see. His speed figures in the breeze weren’t as good as some, but the jockey sat up a bit.

"Rebecca had a good start with her two-year-olds and she’s keen to grow her Flat string, so we’re buying a few breeze-up horses to advance the team. We bought some nice yearlings for the owner last year but they’re probably more for the second part of the season, so we’re trying to get a few quicker horses too.”

At the close of trade, Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent said: “A top price of £880,000 is the obvious highlight of today’s trade and is dwarfed only by last year’s £1,000,000 record but there is no doubt that the global economic uncertainty has been a big factor in the challenges faced by many. That said, there is plenty to be positive about and we feel that we have delivered a good sale in the circumstances, albeit in a very different world to 12 months ago.

“The figures have stepped back from last year’s record highs but given the issues facing all of us driven by the events unfolding in the Middle East, a pullback was expected coming into this week – the question was how big?

"Turnover has obviously taken a hit, and the dizzying top prices we achieved last year have been largely absent with the notable exception of the top price, but trade was steady today, albeit settling at a lower level, and the good ones were still hard to buy. In all we managed to largely hold last year’s median and finish with a very acceptable clearance rate of 84 per cent.

“It is never easy selling in such an environment, the uncertainty can be very unnerving, and we would like to extend our genuine thanks and praise to our vendors who have been nothing but consummate professionals over the last few days. They have presented another great line-up of two-year-olds and have stepped up to meet the market without complaint.

“For our buyers, the current market is also very trying and we are extremely grateful for their support. This sale has produced so many wonderful horses, its Royal Ascot record speaks for itself, and that famous meeting is once again the target for many of the 2YOs purchased today. We wish everyone every success and look forward to seeing our two-year-olds in Royal Ascot’s winner's enclosure in June.”

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