'He's got some good, solid form' - Tattersalls Online March Sale purchase Escaria Ten bound for Prestbury Park

Cheltenham Festival regular Escaria Ten was on Thursday snapped up for 30,000gns at the Tattersalls Online March Sale by Gerry Hogan and Martin Keighley.

He was sold with an entry in Wednesday's Glenfarclas Chase on a familiar stage, the ten-year-old having run at three of the past four festivals.

Last year he was pulled up behind Seddon in the Plate when trained by Gordon Elliott, while he had previously finished third behind Galvin in the 2021 National Hunt Chase, when Elliott's Cullentra House yard was being overseen by Denise Foster, and 15th in the 2020 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle for Elliott.

Beyond Cheltenham, the son of Maresca Sorrento has won four times – twice over hurdles, a novice chase and a point-to-point – and came within a nose of winning the Grade 3 Bobbyjo Chase when just pipped by Any Second Now. He also has a Grand National completion on his CV having finished ninth behind Noble Yeats at Aintree in 2022.

Martin Keighley: "He sent some videos and said he was an ideal type for these cross-country races" Credit: Edward Whitaker

His two runs this season have been at Pau for Patrice Quinton.

Keighley said: "The plan is to run next week and we've bought him for an owner interested in the yard, it's not yet confirmed.

"He's got some good, solid form, including at Cheltenham. I spoke to Felix de Giles, who has ridden him in France and schooled him over some cross-country fences.

"He sent some videos and said he was an ideal type for these cross-country races. He's good value at 30,000gns, hopefully."

On his other entries at Cheltenham, Gloucestershire-based Keighley said: "Back On The Lash is in the Cross Country as well but is very doubtful as he wants better ground. Found On is entered in the Mares' Chase and a couple of handicaps, and she'll go for one of those."

Keighley famously won the 2016 Cross Country Chase with Any Currency, only for the horse to be disqualified following a positive post-race drugs test.

Credrojava (left): unbeaten Listed-winning hurdler sold to Tobar Farm for 48,000gns at the Tattersalls Online March Sale Credit: Edward Whitaker

The unbeaten Listed-winning hurdler Credrojava topped the Tattersalls Online sale when making 48,000gns to Tobar Farm.

A daughter of the great Presenting, the seven-year-old won a Ballinaboola maiden point-to-point for Sean Doyle before selling to Kevin Ross for £80,000 at the Tattersalls Cheltenham February Sale.

She won all three of her starts for Harry Fry, including a Listed mares' novice hurdle at Taunton in December 2022.

Credrojava has an excellent pedigree too, being out of the unraced Kalanisi mare Knock View Vic, herself out of a winning sister to Ryanair Chase winner Our Vic.

Another lot who sold for 30,000gns was Not Afraid, a placed son of Night Of Thunder. The three-year-old gelding was consigned by Ralph Beckett's Kimpton Down Stables and was bought by Federico Barberini.

