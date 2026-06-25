'He was always going to make a lot of money' - Kirk and Malone go toe-to-toe over €250,000 relation to Allaho

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Willie Mullins’ chief talent scout Harold Kirk and leading agent Tom Malone clashed over a striking grey relation to Allaho during day two of the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale.

The pair continued to trade €5,000 increases well into six-figure territory, prompting auctioneer Matt Hall to quip “Last of the big spenders!” following one of Malone’s bids.

At the €230,000 mark it seemed as though Kirk had sealed the deal, only for Malone to muster further offers of €235,000 and then €245,000.

However, as has so often been the case, Mullins’ man simply wasn’t for backing down. The gavel eventually came down at a cool €250,000.

The three-year-old shares his sire, Nirvana Du Berlais, with top-flight scorers Leader Sport and Lulamba. He has already been named Shallaho and is the first foal out of Shannone, a No Risk At All sister to Allaho.

The latter-named talent won four Grade 1s for the Mullins camp, including back-to-back renewals of the Ryanair Chase and the Punchestown Gold Cup.

Willie Mullins and Harold Kirk have been busy at this week's Derby Sale Credit: www.healyracing.ie

“I thought he was one of the top lots in this sale,” said Kirk. “He’s the most gorgeous horse. He’s a lovely colour, he’s got Allaho in the pedigree, and Nirvana Du Berlais has had two Grade 1 winners in his second crop. He ticks a lot of boxes so he was always going to make a lot of money. He’s the most beautiful horse.

“I think that’s the first Nirvana Du Berlais we’ve had. I’ve watched his progress in France and tried to buy a couple [privately] but they made too much money. Allaho was a superstar though. Okay, he wasn’t that colour but this horse has a very similar shape and movement and size.”

He added: “Even when he was walking around the parade ring he walked like he owned the place. You’re always looking for little weaknesses, and this is the closest they’ll get to a racecourse at this stage in their lives, but he never put a foot wrong. His mind looks very good and he’s obviously coming from a good vendor, again. He was one of my top picks.”

Allaho puts in a dominant display in the 2022 Ryanair Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker

There has been plenty of chatter about how aggressive the Mullins team have been on the buying front in France this spring, while the outfit also spent €1,360,000 on seven new recruits at the recent Goffs Arkle Sale.

The signing of the Allaho relation took their Derby Sale spend to €710,000 on four lots.

Kirk expanded on the broader buying strategy at play within the Mullins camp. He said: “A very clever man told me one time, ‘Try and buy the ones you want.’ Now, we’re lucky to be in this position. Willie Mullins wasn’t always in that position, but if he can’t do it now, we never will. He and his team have made that position for themselves; it’s all teamwork. We’ve come here and bought cheap horses many times too, but we’re lucky enough to have the owners to back us.”

The six-figure youngster was consigned by Walter Connors’ Sluggara Farm, the same vendor responsible for day one’s top lot who went the way of Joe Tizzard and Ross Doyle at a Derby Sale record of €370,000.

On Wednesday leading bloodstock publication Jour de Galop revealed that Haras de la Hetraie’s Nirvana Du Berlais had been the busiest stallion in France this year, covering a book of 227 mares.



More from the Derby Sale:

‘It’s a bad job if that doesn’t get you going a bit!’ - jumping heavyweights clash as sibling to Brighterdaysahead sets Derby Sale record at €370,000

‘At least we’re still talking!’ - Mullins and McManus trade blows at lively Derby Sale opener

'It shows no sign of dropping' - Dan Skelton reflects on relentless demand after €150,000 Derby Sale signing