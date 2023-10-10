‘He looks a superstar stallion in the making’ - leading buyers high on Havana Grey at Book 2

Sire on fire Havana Grey was responsible for a few of the more notable transactions on day two of Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, including a 280,000gns filly bred by Whitsbury Manor Stud and offered through Ballyphilip Stud. Joe Foley signed the six-figure ticket on behalf of Steve Parkin’s Clipper Logistics.

The striking grey is the first foal out of Colouring, a winning daughter of Whitsbury Manor’s other headline resident in Showcasing. The page goes back to champion two-year-old filly Blue Duster.

“I love Showcasing mares and I think he’ll be a very good broodmare sire,” said Foley. “The mare has a very nice full-brother foal, which is always nice when you buy the first foal, and the pedigree goes back to Blue Duster, which is a family I like. I know she’s a bit back on the page but it's a fast, classy family.

“This filly is a very good example of the sire’s progeny and obviously he’s made such a brilliant start at stud. He looks to be a superstar stallion in the making. We’ve got a good two-year-old by him called Queen’s Guard. This is the second one I’ve bought this year and when you’re buying yearlings by Havana Grey it gives you a chance.

"We have a lovely mare in foal to him and we’ll continue to support him because he’s been brilliant for Whitsbury Manor Stud.”

Only five lots earlier Hazelwood Bloodstock turned 28,000gns into 140,000gns when Ross O'Sullivan signed for the Havana Grey filly out of Chloris. The filly’s half-sister helped boost the page by shedding her maiden tag last month.

“I’ve been a fan of Havana Grey for a few years and I’ve pinhooked a few by him,” said Hazelwood’s Adrian O’Brien. “He was phenomenally successful as a two-year-old sire in year one, and the question this year was whether they would train on – they have, so he has successfully answered that question!

“The two-year-old out of the mare is also a winner now, and this filly is a beauty; she’s scopey, has a great walk to her, she vets very clean and just really catches the eye. I wish Ross O'Sullivan and Katie Walsh the best of luck with her.”

Havana Grey, whose two crops of runners were bred at fees of just £8,000 and £6,000, has sired 26 black-type performers, most notably the unbeaten Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes winner Vandeek and the July Stakes winner Jasour. Havana Grey stood the most recent covering season at a fee of £18,500.

Read this next:

Dubawi filly overcomes setback to top first session of Book 2