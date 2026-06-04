‘He looks a ready-made Saturday horse’ - O’Moore Park leaves Willie Mullins for Martin Keighley after £66,000 GoffsGo transfer

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Trainer Martin Keighley and agent Darren O'Dwyer secured the Graded and Cheltenham Festival-placed O’Moore Park as the £66,000 top lot in the GoffsGo June Sale on Thursday.

A smart performer for Rich and Susannah Ricci with Willie Mullins, the Walk In The Park gelding has won an Irish point-to-point and a maiden hurdle but his best efforts so far have been in defeat.

They include a third behind Caldwell Potter in last year’s Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase and he will now have a new start in Gloucestershire.

“He’s for an owner with Martin and looks a ready-made Saturday horse,” O’Dwyer said. “Martin is obviously next to Cheltenham and he’d be able to go to the meetings there from October onwards. I think he’s shown he’ll be competitive and provide connections with a lot of fun. To be able to buy a horse in training like him seemed like a bit of a no-brainer.”

A variety of stock was being sent through the online marketplace and That’ll Do Moss, second for Fergal O’Brien in last year’s Grade 1 Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle, was being offered by Consign on behalf of her owners Deva Racing in foal to Golden Horn. She was purchased by Boynepark Ltd for £44,000.

All in all, 21 individuals were offered with 12 sold for an aggregate of £174,600. This resulted in an average of £14,550 and a median £4,000.

Goffs group chief executive Henry Beeby said: “Today has been a strong sale for the GoffsGo platform with a high number of online bidders active for some high-class jumpers and breeding stock. As we have seen through its first year, GoffsGo continues to deliver outstanding results, expand its customer base and further develop its rapidly growing reputation with every sale.”

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