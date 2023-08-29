'He could be another Bucanero Fuerte' - Robson Aguiar strikes at £200,000 for Wootton Bassett half-brother to Trillium

A likeness to wide-margin Phoenix Stakes winner Bucanero Fuerte helped a well-related son of Wootton Bassett fetch £200,000 on day one of the Goffs Premier Yearling Sale in Doncaster on Tuesday morning.

Introduced by auctioneer Andrew Nolan as being by “one of the hottest sires in the world”, the youngster was the subject of a prolonged bidding tussle that eventually went the way of Robson Aguiar, who played the winning hand online having returned home to Ireland following inspections.

Aguiar is hoping to repeat the success he has enjoyed with Bucanero Fuerte, who he sourced as a €165,000 yearling at Arqana a little over 12 months ago.

The Wootton Bassett half-brother to Flying Childers Stakes winner Trillium is knocked down to Robson Aguiar for £200,000 at the Doncaster Premier Yearling Sale Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

“He really reminded me of Bucanero Fuerte when I bought him as a yearling,” said Aguiar. “He’s got a good loose walk, he’s very athletic and has a good pedigree. If he works out I think he could be another Bucanero Fuerte. I see a lot of value in this horse at that price.”

Aguiar is not only a leading breeze-up consignor but also a key cog in the Amo Racing machine. He said plans remain fluid for his latest headline purchase, adding: “I bought him for myself at the moment but we’ll see, maybe later on I could have a partner in the horse.

"I’ll get him home, break him in and see how he’s going before deciding what I do with him. He could breeze or race but I like him a lot and for me he really stood out in this sale.”

Coolmore's Wootton Bassett has enjoyed a banner year on the track, with Bucanero Fuerte joined by other high-achieving sons like King Of Steel and River Tiber. His current crop of yearlings are the first bred since the son of Iffraaj made the switch from Haras d’Etreham to Ireland, where he was introduced at €100,000.

This six-figure youngster was bred by the Keswick family’s Rockcliffe Stud and offered on Tuesday through Highclere Stud. He certainly has the pedigree to live up to his eyecatching price tag as not only is he by a sire on fire but is out of the Dick Poole Stakes runner-up Marsh Hawk, making him a sibling to three winners, all of whom have black type.

The highest achieving of the trio is Trillium, who saw off The Platinum Queen to land last year’s Group 2 Flying Childers Stakes. Marsh Hawk’s other offspring include the Listed-placed pair American Kestrel and Mohawk King.

“We’re delighted with the price,” said Ed Sackville, bloodstock adviser to the Keswick family. “Rockcliffe have had a lot of luck selling at this sale. They sold a £200,000 horse here last year [Mai Dubai], who won yesterday.

"Goffs always do a great job and we thought this horse was perfect for this sale and a standout on pedigree. Best of luck to the purchaser, who has a fantastic record with the stallion.”

Doncaster Premier Yearling Sale

