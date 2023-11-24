Havana Grey breeding right tops Tattersalls Online November Sale at 280,000gns

A breeding right to Havana Grey headlined the Tattersalls Online November Sale when fetching 280,000gns to the winning bid of Richmond Bloodstock.

There was a prolonged bidding duel for the breeding right to the young Whitsbury Manor sire who has had a tremendous start to his fledging stallion career with dual Group 1 winning juvenile Vandeek, Group 1 Sprint Cup runner-up Shouldvebeenaring and Group 3 winner Elite Status hailing from his first two crops to race.

A spokesman for the successful purchaser Richmond Bloodstock said: “We’re looking to make a range of investments and Havana Grey is a stallion on the up who we wanted to take an interest in.”

The second highest-priced lot was three-year-old Dire La Verite, who was sold to Federico Barberini for 50,000gns.

Consigned by Brian Meehan’s Manton Lodge Stables, the son of Muhaarar made a winning debut at Chelmsford in August before running creditably in Listed company on his next start. The 94-rated colt is a half-brother to two winners and hails from the family of Group 1 Prix de Diane winner Avenir Certain.

Other notable results saw well-rated maiden Dunstan attracting a price of 38,000gns when purchased by www.racingclub.com from Ralph Beckett’s Kimpton Down Stables, who offered four lots in the sale.

Gary Gillies, the founder of the club, went to 38,000gns again when signing the virtual docket for Monarchic, an improving four-year old son of Kingman from Gainsborough Thoroughbreds offered on behalf of Rabbah Bloodstock Ltd.

After buying through the online platform for the first time, Gillies commented: “Most of my horses have come through Tattersalls already and while I’ve been looking through, I saw the online sale and more people have said they are willing to try it now than before.

"The vettings are very important and the videos too. I’d like to see more comments from the vendors, Brian Meehan’s write-up and videos about the horses in this sale were very good. It makes people feel more confident.”

Other top lots among the horses in training included Margesson purchased by Ed Stapleton Bloodstock for 18,500gns, Galileo's Compass, purchased by Paere Dansk, also for 18,500gns, and the 18,000gns paid by Milan Racing Club for Commander Of Life.

The Tattersalls Online November Sale realised a turnover of 660,800gns for the sale of 58 lots, at an average of 11,393gns. Almost 250 bidders registered for the sale from across Britain, Ireland, North America, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Greece and the Gulf region.

Unsold lots remain available and offers can be made through the Make An Offer facility on the Tattersalls Online website. Inquiries on unsold lots are also welcome via email and phone to the Tattersalls Online team at tattersallsonline@tattersalls.com .

The next sale to take place on the Tattersalls Online platform will be the December Online Sale on December 13-14. Entries will be accepted until Friday, December 1.

Read this next:

Fees finalised for Overbury stallions