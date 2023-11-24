Half-sisters Alpine Star and Alpha Centauri sell for €6m apiece as Coolmore feast on Niarchos draft

Fridays events were decades in the making and will undoubtedly be spoken about for years to come. The Niarchos family have been carefully and skilfully cultivating the bloodlines in their possession for more than half a century, so shockwaves were sent through the bloodstock industry when it was announced they were offering a significant draft of fillies and mares as part of a “restructuring” of their thoroughbred interests.

Breeders from every corner of the globe assembled at Goffs, keen to seize an incredibly rare opportunity to buy into some of the most iconic pedigrees to ever grace the turf. Several seismic bidding battles were sparked by the draft, but with around 50 lots still to sell the spotlight was firmly on Coronation Stakes heroine Alpine Star, who was knocked down to Coolmore’s MV Magnier at a jaw-dropping €6,000,000, equalling the Irish public auction record set by Chicquita ten years ago.

The daughter of Sea The Moon won three of her nine starts, including the Group 2 Debutante Stakes at two. She produced her first foal, a colt by Frankel, on February 5 this year. She was offered by Kiltinan Castle Stud in foal to the Juddmonte stallion.

“She was a very good racemare and it’s an incredible family," said Magnier. "Honestly, from all our partners, we’re just delighted to be able to buy these mares off Maria [Niarchos]. She’s been a huge supporter of ours for as long as I’ve been alive. She's godmother to my brother, so it means a lot to us to be able to give back to Maria after all the support she’s given us. These mares are special. They could do anything.”

The bid board flashes up €6,000,000 Credit: Goffs

Magnier also revealed an exciting long-term mating plan for Alpine Star, saying: “What we’ll probably do when the time comes is send her to Auguste Rodin. When he won the Derby, I’d say 30 seconds later Dad rang me and said, ‘This is the most important thing that has happened to Coolmore since Galileo won the Derby’.

“That horse has everything, from Deep Impact to his mother being a champion, his grandmother being a champion, a Group 1-winning two-year-old, a dual Derby winner, Irish Champion Stakes, Breeders’ Cup Turf. He’s everything that we’re looking for. When the time comes, we’re going to get right behind him.”

Later, the same record-equalling figure was hit by Alpine Star's half-sister Alpha Centauri, by Mastercraftsman, and once again it was MV Magnier who was not to be denied.

Alpha Centauri, like Alpine Star trained by Jessica Harrington for the Niarchos family, was a four-time Group 1 winner, her big hits coming in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Coronation Stakes, Falmouth Stakes and Prix Jacques le Marois.

Alpha Centauri becomes the second lot to make €6 million in the ring on Friday Credit: Goffs

Earlier, Magnier also snared the Group 1-winning Albigna. The Kildare Paddocks auditorium was packed to the rafters with major names from the global bloodstock business, but it was operations from closer to home who squared up as Juddmonte Farms, represented by general manager Simon Mockridge, clashed with the Coolmore man.

Proceedings quickly progressed into seven-figure territory and the winning move, a subtle nod of the head that indicated a bid of €3.7 million, came from Magnier, who was standing in his usual position to the right of the rostrum.

“She’s a lovely mare and I have to say, the whole Niarchos family are incredible breeders and very close, special friends of ours for a very long time,” said Magnier. “We’re very happy we can get such a good mare and try to continue their legacy. These kinds of mares don’t come on the market very often and we’re just very lucky that we’ve got very good partners that are willing to support us in buying these sorts of mares.”

Albigna makes €3.7 million to MV Magnier at Goffs on Friday Credit: Goffs

The six-year-old Albigna won three races while in training with Harrington, including the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes and the Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac, registering a comfortable two-and-a-half length success in the latter contest.

She has produced two foals since her racing career came to an end. The first of those, a colt by Wootton Bassett, sold to a partnership comprising the China Horse Club and Qatar Racing for €460,000 during the Orby Sale. She also has a filly foal by Dubawi and was offered in foal to St Mark’s Basilica.

“St Mark’s Basilica’s foals are very good, so we're looking forward to seeing the foal she has,” said Magnier. “If she has a good foal, it’s an easy decision to go back to him again.”

Reflecting on the atmosphere in the auditorium, Magnier added: “In fairness to Henry Beeby and all the Goffs team, over the whole year they’ve done an incredible job. Be it the Orby Sale, the foal sale earlier in the week or the crowd they’re after getting here for this, credit where credit is due, they’ve done a very good job.”

MV Magnier talks to the press following Albigna's sale Credit: Goffs

Albigna is by Zoffany and out of the Prix de Pomone scorer Freedonia. She is a half-sister to the Listed-winning sprinter Polybius, while another sibling, No Lippy, is the dam of Norfolk Stakes runner-up Walbank. Freedonia is out of Forest Rain, a Caerleon half-sister to the Niarchos’s Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Domedriver. The page goes back to Bella Senora, a Northern Dancer sister to El Gran Senor and Try My Best.

Juddmonte may have missed out on Albigna but the operation was successful when Mockridge bid €720,000 for Diaphora, a Listed-winning daughter of Pivotal bred and raced in Germany by Gestut Rottgen. The well-related nine-year-old was offered in foal to New Bay and has youngstock by Wootton Bassett and Frankel in the pipeline.

If Alpine Star and Albigna supplied the drama, there was an air of mystery around the purchase of the €775,000 Foniska and the €440,000 Humankind. The former was bought online by a buyer signing as Bassingham Equine, while the latter was knocked down to another online player operating under the pseudonym Prospect Partnership. Zhang Yuesheng of Yulong Investments could be seen bidding online in the auditorium during Humankind's time in the ring but was unavailable for comment.

Humankind was bought by Bassingham Equine Credit: Sophie Webber Photography/Goffs

The three-year-old Foniska, a daughter of Galileo and Bocca Baciata consigned by Kiltinan Castle, landed the Listed Navigation Stakes on her penultimate racecourse outing. The Norelands-consigned Humankind ran three times for Sir Michael Stoute without troubling the judge, but is backed up by a superb pedigree, being by Frankel and out of a daughter of Miesque.

Japan joins the fray

The global appeal of the Niarchos draft was highlighted by strong Japanese interest. Champions Farm had the final say at €625,000 when Norelands presented Forever Be, a Listed-placed daughter of Dubawi offered in foal to Wootton Bassett.

The five-year-old is out of Nature Spirits, making her a sister to the Listed-winning Ghostwatch. Her third dam is Whakilyric, a Stavros Niarchos homebred daughter of Miswaki who produced the Group 1 Prix Lupin winners Johann Quatz and Hernando, the latter of whom also won the Prix du Jockey Club before going on to have a successful stallion career at Lanwades Stud.

Forever Be in the ring at Goffs on Friday Credit: Sophie Webber Photography

“We have been looking at all the draft,” said Champions Farm representative Takashi Kodama. “The Japanese owner likes the Niarchos pedigree, especially a mare like this who is by Dubawi and in foal to Wootton Bassett. That is top-class. We knew that all of the Niarchos mares would be expensive and they tried to buy two or three beforehand but were underbidder.

“The Niarchos bloodlines are very closely associated with the Japanese industry. They used Deep Impact a lot, obviously Study Of Man is by Deep Impact from a Niarchos pedigree. We believe these pedigrees should be successful in Japan. That is why they were very keen to buy.”

Earlier in the session another Japanese operation was on the board when Tanikawa Stud, whose website lists several Niarchos-bred members of the broodmare band, secured the unraced See at €300,000.

The four-year-old daughter of War Front is out of Faufiler, a Grade 3-winning daughter of Galileo and the champion Six Perfections. That breeding makes the dam a sister to Australian Group 2 winner Yucatan and the Listed scorer and Beresford Stakes runner-up Mount Everest.

Aga Khan makes rare public purchase

La Fiamma’s price may not have been the most significant on the day, with the granddaughter of Six Perfections knocked down at €150,000, but the identity of the buyer perfectly illustrated the gravity of the Niarchos offerings.

Pat Downes signed as Gilltown Stud, making the daughter of War Front the first filly or mare bought by the Aga Khan at public auction in Ireland since the operation paid €120,000 for subsequent Blandford Stakes winner and Oaks fourth Four Sins at the Goffs Orby Sale in 2005.

Reflecting on the purchase, Downes, manager of the Aga Khan Studs in Ireland, said: “It is rare, but then it’s also rare that you get an opportunity like this. Obviously we’ve made block purchases in the recent past, but the last filly or mare we went to market for in Ireland was Four Sins.

“The Niarchos family pedigrees are tried and tested over many generations so when they came on the market here it was something we had to take a close look at. We’ve inspected a few of them and like what we've seen. La Fiamma has an incredibly deep page, and she looks the part. She should make a nice addition to our broodmare band.”

