Group-performed mare offered in foal to subfertile sire sells for A$2.05 million as curtain comes down on Magic Millions Broodmare sale

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Newgate Farm was delivered a brilliant result at Wednesday’s final session of the Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale in Australia when Sheng Geng secured Group-performed mare Miss Hellfire for A$2.05 million (£1,088,235/€1,256,465).

Bred by Newgate, the daughter of Hellbent was offered in foal to the farm’s statistical outlier Extreme Choice and represented a shrewd bit of business from Henry Field’s operation, who purchased the mare straight off the track for A$640,000 at last year’s of the Queensland sale.

“She’s a special mare for us. We bred her – she had the ‘N’ on her shoulder – and we bought her back last year,” said Newgate’s Jim Carey.

“She was a hugely talented mare, she was a beautiful yearling, we know the family well and her sister’s in-foal to Extreme [Choice]”

“She hasn’t turned a hair, she’s very straight-forward. She was an elite offering. The sire’s a freak, so if she throws one that looks like herself, she’s a winner.

“We are a commercial farm, we have to pay the bills, so it was a great result for the lads on the farm.”

Group 1-winning mare Startantes- who was offered in foal to Anamoe - will return to Widden Stud after David Redvers and the farm teamed up to secure her future in the Widden Valley with a $1.4 million bid.

The Tattersall’s Tiara winner was sold unreserved, to dissolve a partnership. She attracted an opening bid of $1 million before the gavel fell at her sale price.

“She’s a mare we know very well, obviously we’ve had her at the farm,” Widden’s Antony Thompson said.

“We did own a little bit of her, but there’s a few of the clients that were in her who were looking to trade out, so we’re happy to increase our stake and take her home.

“Obviously it’s hard to buy Group 1 winners as a joint champion filly.

“They’re the type of mares you want to have in your paddock and in foal to Anamoe, who we had a bit of luck with this year – we sold an Anamoe here in January for A$1.1 million – and this is the sort of mare who will suit him down to the ground.

“She’s carrying just her first foal, I think she’s a perfect mare for Anamoe and she’ll suit Zoustar, so we’ve got lots of options for her.”

Barry Bowditch: 'I felt that they were really solid numbers and it was pleasing that there was thirst all the way through' Credit: Magic Millions

At the close of trade, Magic Millions reported that 308 had found new homes at a clearance rate of 81 per cent. The aggregate closed at A$67,009,500, down 24 per cent year-on-year. The average dipped 12 points to A$217,563, while the median rose 16 per cent to A$105,000

”I’m extremely satisfied,” Magic Millions managing director Barry Bowditch said. “Coming into today I was wondering where we would land with the mares-in-foal. I thought that could have been more volatile than what it was.

“I thought it was a genuine market again to clear 81 per cent overall and to still average close to A$220,000 and have a gross of A$67 million. The median of A$107,500 is up on last year.

“I felt that they were really solid numbers and it was pleasing that there was thirst all the way through to the end for the mares in foal.

“When a quality mare walked in, there was plenty of competition and a willingness to participate. Sixteen mares-in-foal made over A$500,000 which is exceptional.

“It is hard to compare [statistics each year] but the numbers we ended up with is above the expectations what we thought we could achieve leading into the sale.”

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