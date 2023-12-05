Group 1 winner Teona - in foal to Frankel - goes to Juddmonte for 4,500,000gns at Tattersalls

The Sceptre Sessions exploded into life at Park Paddocks in Newmarket late on Tuesday afternoon, with Teona leading the way after Juddmonte brought down the hammer at 4,500,000gns.

The top-class daughter of Sea The Stars – who is increasingly making his presence felt as a broodmare sire, through the likes of this year’s Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Big Rock, Onesto, Eldar Eldarov and Al Husn – is out of Group 1-winning mare and Group producer Ambivalent, by Authorized, and was offered as lot 1786 at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale.

Add her own pedigree and race record to the fact that she was offered in foal to British and Irish champion sire Frankel – so carrying a foal who would be bred on the same cross as the aforementioned Grand Prix de Saint Cloud winner and Irish Champion Stakes second Onesto – and she duly drew a host of bidders to ringside.

Teona was a nine-length winner of her second start for Roger Varian and Ali Saeed at Newcastle as a two-year-old, and was third in the Musidora Stakes on her reappearance at York the following spring. That was behind the subsequent triple Oaks heroine Snowfall. Teona could manage only tenth behind that rival at Epsom, but bounced back to win the Listed August Stakes at Windsor by three and three-quarter lengths.

However, the best was yet to come as she reversed the form with Ballydoyle’s Snowfall to land the Group 1 Prix Vermeille by a length and a half. She showed that Group 1 triumph to have been no fluke when finishing in front of the likes of Japan and Tarnawa when third behind Yibir in the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Turf, her final start.

Teona has an excellent pedigree, being out of Authorized’s Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes winner Ambivalent, a half-sister to the dam of Abbaye winner Total Gallery. Teona is a half-sister to Godolphin’s Group 2 Prix Hocquart winner Al Hilalee and his winning younger sister Imperial Quarter.

Earlier in the session, fellow Group 1 winner Lezoo sold to Narvick International for 2,200,000gns, while after Teona had been through the ring another punchy price materialised when another top-level winner, Via Sistina, drew a winning bid of 2,700,000gns from Evergreen Equine.

