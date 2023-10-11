Greathouse holds his nerve for 150,000gns half-sister to Lumiere Rock

Deuce Greathouse shuffled his buying strategy during this swing of European auctions but he was made to wait before getting off the mark at Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

The Kentucky native, who operates a partnership called Pura Vida, signed for Castletown Stud’s Starspangledbanner filly out of Last Gold (lot 1237), who is a half-sister to Blandford Stakes winner and recent Prix de l’Opera third Lumiere Rock.

"Last year we bought from Book 1, this time we just came for Book 2, we decided to try something different," he said.

"Last year we bought a couple we haven’t figured out yet, one Night Of Thunder filly [Housefly] has just got to the races, we gave her a race and been trying to get her back but we've had horrible weather with rain lately, and another Expert Eye filly [Out Too Late], we like her a lot and she got a little jammed up after her first race, but we got a start in her, we’ve turned her out and will get her back.

"I’ve probably bought the majority from Goffs and Arqana, just a couple of fillies every year.

"I was underbidder on a filly on Tuesday, another couple today. I guess we were looking for the nicest fillies and obviously they stick out a little bit."

The presence of Lumiere Rock had caught Greathouse’s eye and he has a pretty impeccable record at auctions. Among his purchases over the years through a partnership with Robert Masterson was Tepin, the 2016 Queen Anne winner, and the Kentucky Oaks queen Shedaresthedevil.

"I started out working for our family farm Glencrest before then buying horses for Robert Masterson," he said. "In our partnership we buy between 12 and 15 horses each year, this year it’s grown going forward. Normally I’d say 65-70 per cent are dirt horses.

"We have a really good colt that won the Saratoga Special named Rhyme Schemes. He’s having some time off and will come back for his three-year-old year; he’s the star right now."

Most of the Pura Vida horses are trained by either Mike Maker or Norman Casse, and he is open as to what happens to this filly.

"She’ll get home and be broken, I watch them train for about six months before I even decide who they’re going to," he said.

"Honestly it’s all kind of experimentation. We were happy with what we bought in Book 1 last year. It’s so hard with all the sales in America and over here and deciding where it’s best to spend your time."

Read more:

Havana Grey colt tops day two of Book 2 at 425,000gns