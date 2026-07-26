Great Pretender filly tops trade at €43,000 as Lumet Show posts gains across the board

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Two-year-old Fuente Perdida topped Arqana’s Lumet Show on Saturday evening as David Cottin secured the daughter of Great Pretender for €43,000.

She is out of La Plaza, a Kapgarde sister to Graded-placed Ventura Highway and half-sister to Grade 1 scorer Northerly Wind.

Haras de la Hetraie's Great Pretender is the sire of Grade 1 winners Lossiemouth, Benie Des Dieux and Ptit Zig.

Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm also made their presence felt, purchasing a filly by the upwardly mobile son of Saint Des Saints, Goliath du Berlais, for €40,000.

Bought on behalf of existing owner Damian Tiernan, the filly, who has already been named Musique Classique, is out of the winning Mado, a half-sister to Listed scorer Odiago.

Zetterholm told French publication Jour de Galop: "She's for an existing owner in our yard who invests in fillies with the aim of breeding from them later on. This is Damian Tiernan, who has already bought Noire Wulf and Whoisshe from us.

“The filly will head to England to join Tom George for a break, before returning in the autumn/winter to continue her education alongside our other two-year-olds that are currently being trained by Tom."

Brady became the most expensive colt sold during the session, bringing €40,000 from the Thingies Syndicate.

By Bathyrhon, he is out of Paille, a half-sister to top-class performer Petit Mouchoir.

One of the sale's best graduates is last season's Rendlesham Hurdle winner Lud'or, who was bought by Erwan Grall for €5,000 at the 2022 edition.

The Grade 2 winner's trainer, Tom Symonds, also got his name on the buyers' sheet this year when teaming up with agent Joffrey Huet to secure the Mare Australis gelding Kayar for €30,000.

The gelding is out of a Kapgarde half-sister to Grade 3 winner Saint Xavier.

Symonds said: “I didn’t even know this was going to happen, to be honest, but I’m delighted to have bought Kayar on Joffrey Huet’s recommendation and viewing.

“I would have loved to have gone out to David Lumet's place because we were lucky enough to be shown around there last year, and I was so impressed with the idea, the system, and the forward-thinking nature of what they’re doing.

“So, I’m sad not to have been there, but delighted that Joffrey was there to buy Kayar on our behalf, who is by what we regard as a really good up-and-coming stallion, with a good pedigree. Obviously, the influence of Kapgarde needs no embellishment because he’s done that all himself.

“We have no owner in mind yet, so we’re thrilled to have got him and look forward to seeing what he can do.”

At the close of trade, Arqana reported that 37 lots changed hands for a clearance rate of 58 per cent. The aggregate and average both increased by 6.5 per cent year-on-year to €719,000 and €19,432 respectively, while the median rose by 31 per cent to €17,000.

David Lumet said: “We really had better horses. We'd already been offered more horses beforehand by breeders.

“I had more horses than usual, so naturally we selected what was available and what seemed best to us in terms of conformation, and their pedigrees. As a result, it attracted a larger number of buyers.

“We had a strong French presence, the agents, trainers like Marcel Rolland, Gabriel Leenders, everyone was there to support us and buy horses.

“There was David Cottin as always, and plenty of others... Mickaël Seror, Noel George, Francois Nicolle, Guillaume Macaire all bought horses. Jerome Delaunay, above all, supports us every year.

“So all those people... It's true, thanks to them, because they trust the concept. They know we sell sound, quality horses. That's also why we've had so many good results.

“So they trust the process, and they don't hesitate to come and buy horses from us.”

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