Godolphin back in business as sharply bred Frankel colt fetches €625,000 at Goffs Orby Sale

Godolphin had been absent from the Goffs Orby buying bench since 2019, when their four-strong haul included the Group 1-winning Creative Force. On Tuesday morning Sheikh Mohammed's operation made an eyecatching re-entry to the market with the €625,000 purchase of Yeomanstown Stud’s Frankel colt out of Promised Money.

Described by auctioneer George Stanners as “a bit of a rockstar”, the April-born colt is not only out of the Listed-winning daughter of Dark Angel but is a sibling to some high-class talents, most notably his five-year-old brother Fivethousandtoone, a dual winner and runner-up to Alkumait in the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes.

Alex Elliott and Ralph Beckett played their part in the six-figure tussle, but it was Mark McStay who was consigned to the role of frustrated underbidder by the Godolphin buying team of Anthony Stroud, Charlie Appleby and David Loder.

“He’s for Godolphin,” said Stroud after signing the docket from the team’s position on the top tier of the auditorium. “Charlie, David and myself all saw this horse and we all liked him very much.

"He’s by Frankel and comes from a very good farm. He’s very smooth and came within the range we thought he would. He’s just a very nice horse.”

There is plenty of juvenile form on the page as Promised Money won the Tipperary Stakes as a juvenile, while her half-sister Beldale Memory claimed the Marygate Stakes. The Frankel colt was catalogued as a sibling to three winners but that became four when his Invincible Army half-sister Miss Mach One opened her account in mid August.

Stroud said it was too early to tell whether the colt would display a similar level of precocity.

“He isn’t an over-big horse, he’s a neat, attractive type, so I’d have thought it would be reasonable to think he could be running around July next year but we’re a long way off from that,” he said, adding: “I’m delighted to be here and I’m delighted we’re looking because there are some nice horses here.”

Later in the session Godolphin added to their haul with the €400,000 purchase of the Dubawi colt out of Solage from Ballylinch Stud. The dam won the Listed Bluebell Stakes during her time in training with Jim Bolger and has since bred one winner from as many runners, with the two-year-old Kingman filly Opera Mundi scoring at Deauville in August. Solage is a sibling to the Group 2 Prix de la Nonette winner Rumi, while further back it is the Wertheimer family of Pulmania and Left Hand.



