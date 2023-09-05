Gigginstown Grade 1 performers in the mix for Wednesday's September Sale

A six-strong dispersal from Gigginstown House Stud looks likely to figure prominently in Wednesday’s Goffs UK September Horses in Training Sale in Doncaster.

The O’Leary family’s operation traditionally sends a second batch of tried jumpers to this fixture, having conducted the first part of its business at the August Sale.

It presented Grade 1 winner Battleoverdoyen 12 months ago, although he was trumped in the standings by Edmond Kent’s Ballinrobe bumper winner Royal Creek, who was sold for £90,000 to owners with Patrick Neville’s Yorkshire stable.

Leading the line this time is Fury Road (lot 63), who claimed major Graded success as a novice hurdler and chaser. Although his form has tailed off of late, he was nonetheless third to Galopin Des Champs in February’s Irish Gold Cup.

He is joined by Defi Bleu (65), last seen finishing third in the Irish Grand National, and other high-class performers such as Lieutenant Command (61).

After withdrawals, there should be just over 100 lots on offer from 10am in a short and sweet sale. They are predominately National Hunt horses, although there are a number of Flat horses in the catalogue.

There are also more than a dozen two and three-year-old stores in the ranks. They include Greenlands Farm’s Jack Hobbs gelding out of a half-sister to top chaser De Rasher Counter (76), a filly by Blue Bresil from the family of Menorah offered by Coolagh Stud (82) and another by the much in demand Walk In The Park from Clwydian Stud (87), whose older brother achieved €72,000 earlier this year at the Arkle Sale.

