For whom the Bell trolls: bidders whistle while they work as a record-breaking week goes into sales ring extra time

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Tuesday, May 19

Sometimes there’s just no escaping Oli Bell. He’s everywhere. Or at least that’s how it’s felt the last couple of times I’ve been on duty in Doncaster.

I alluded to this phenomenon (see: made a catty remark about being shoved to the back of the interviewing queue) in my most recent missive from South Yorkshire. Meow. I presume that’s what prompted one sales bigwig to remark: “Try not to upset Oli Bell this week!” Moi? Perish the thought.