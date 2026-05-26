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Sales reports
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For whom the Bell trolls: bidders whistle while they work as a record-breaking week goes into sales ring extra time

Goffs Spring P2P and HIT Sale generic
The sales action continued at Doncaster for the Spring SaleCredit: SARAH FARNSWORTH
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Tuesday, May 19 

Sometimes there’s just no escaping Oli Bell. He’s everywhere. Or at least that’s how it’s felt the last couple of times I’ve been on duty in Doncaster. 

I alluded to this phenomenon (see: made a catty remark about being shoved to the back of the interviewing queue) in my most recent missive from South Yorkshire. Meow. I presume that’s what prompted one sales bigwig to remark: “Try not to upset Oli Bell this week!” Moi? Perish the thought. 

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Sales editor and senior bloodstock writer

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