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For whom the Bell trolls: bidders whistle while they work as a record-breaking week goes into sales ring extra time
The sales action continued at Doncaster for the Spring SaleCredit: SARAH FARNSWORTH
Tuesday, May 19
Sometimes there’s just no escaping Oli Bell. He’s everywhere. Or at least that’s how it’s felt the last couple of times I’ve been on duty in Doncaster.
I alluded to this phenomenon (see: made a catty remark about being shoved to the back of the interviewing queue) in my most recent missive from South Yorkshire. Meow. I presume that’s what prompted one sales bigwig to remark: “Try not to upset Oli Bell this week!” Moi? Perish the thought.
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