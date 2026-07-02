Fleu Du Glaye headed to Henry Daly after Ed Bailey goes to £20,000 on Goffs Go July Sale

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Fleu Du Glaye topped Thursday’s GoffsGo Sale after bringing £20,000 from Ed Bailey Bloodstock. The gelding will head into training with Henry Daly.

The son of Malinas came under the hammer having made the podium in his two bumper starts at Roscommon and Killarney for trainer Philip Rothwell, who also owned the gelding.

Out of La Glayeule, an unraced daughter of Balko, Fleu Du Glaye was bred by Richard Busher and realised €30,000 when sold as a store at Part 2 of the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale in 2025.

Bailey said: “Very pleased to have purchased Fleu Du Glaye on GoffsGo. He’s a nice horse and comes well recommended by Gary [Murphy, consignor].”

Listed-winning mare Pinot Rouge fetched £19,000 with the buyer signing the mare down to the Pinot Rouge syndicate.

A dual winner under rules for trainer Susan Corbett, the daughter of Vendangeur’s highlight came in the 2024 edition of the Doncaster Mares’ Novices' Hurdle, while she also finished fourth in the Grade 1 Sefton Novices’ Hurdle.

Pinot Rouge is out of Moanbaun Lady, making her a half-sister to fellow stakes winner Bushmans Pass.

Four-time winner Trust House realised £14,500 when selling to Jake Coulson Racing.

Bred by Farm Cove, the six-year-old son of Lope De Vega was being sold for a third time having been bought by Alex Elliott as a yearling for 115,000gns at Tattersalls Book 2, before being bought by Aiden Murphy for 58,000gns at the Tattersalls Autumn Horses In Training Sale in 2023.

A one-time winner for Ralph Beckett and Valmont on the Flat, Trust House landed three of his 11 starts over hurdles when under the tutelage of Olly Murphy, who offered him for sale on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 21-start maiden No Nay Nevermind , a daughter of No Nay Never, was snapped up by Midlands Equine for £5,500.

Offered by her trainer Iain Jardine, the four-year-old is a half-sister to Group 2 Balanchine Stakes scorer Aloha Star, who also passed the post in second in the Phoenix Stakes as a two-year-old, but was later demoted to third.

At the close of trade, GoffsGo reported that a total of six lots found new homes from the 14 offered. The turnover was £65,000, while the average weighed in at £10,834 and the median finished at £10,000.

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