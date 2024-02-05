Flashy prices can’t mask the net loss to the bloodstock industry

Monday's dispersal sale saw Andy and Gemma Brown depart the industry almost as swiftly as they’d emerged. Headlines will understandably be dominated by the prices generated at Tattersalls Ireland, not least Caldwell Potter.

The Grade 1 winner was knocked down to Highflyer Bloodstock's Anthony Bromley for a National Hunt public auction record of €740,000. That price accounted for 14 per cent of the €5,290,000 generated on the day.

The focus will inevitably turn to where these horses go from here and what they achieve next. There is little doubt that other owners and, in many instances, other trainers, will ultimately feel the racing upside from this extraordinary sale. However, it is hard to escape the feeling that there are winners and losers in this affair.