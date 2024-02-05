Racing Post logo
premium

Flashy prices can’t mask the net loss to the bloodstock industry

James Thomas assesses where the winners and losers may lie following the Browns' dispersal sale at Tattersalls Ireland 

Caldwell Potter and the 28 other horses owned by the Browns generated €5.29m at Tattersalls Ireland
Caldwell Potter and the 28 other horses owned by the Browns generated €5.29m at Tattersalls IrelandCredit: Tattersalls Ieeland

Monday's dispersal sale saw Andy and Gemma Brown depart the industry almost as swiftly as they’d emerged. Headlines will understandably be dominated by the prices generated at Tattersalls Ireland, not least Caldwell Potter. 

The Grade 1 winner was knocked down to Highflyer Bloodstock's Anthony Bromley for a National Hunt public auction record of €740,000. That price accounted for 14 per cent of the €5,290,000 generated on the day. 

The focus will inevitably turn to where these horses go from here and what they achieve next. There is little doubt that other owners and, in many instances, other trainers, will ultimately feel the racing upside from this extraordinary sale. However, it is hard to escape the feeling that there are winners and losers in this affair. 

Published on 5 February 2024

Last updated 18:09, 5 February 2024

