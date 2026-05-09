‘Everyone wants to try and win the Derby’ - Oscar Performance colt fetches €700,000 in Deauville

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Hong Kong-based trainer David Eustace marked a maiden visit to the Arqana Breeze-Up Sale by securing a son of up-and-coming US turf sire Oscar Performance at €700,000. The six-figure youngster was consigned by Willie Browne’s Mocklershill and purchased in conjunction with agents Billy Jackson-Stops and Will Douglass.

“We came here to try and find a horse that might fit the bill to win a Hong Kong Derby,” said Eustace. “He was the horse that really stuck out for us. He had a beautiful action, plenty of scope, I loved his breeze. He was just the right model. It’s not an easy brief to fill for horses from the southern hemisphere so we thought this was worth a go.”

Asked what inspired his Deauville recruitment mission, Eustace said: “We were told the market might not be that strong! Sadly that doesn’t appear to be the case. Billy Jackson-Stops and Will Douglass do a lot of my bloodstock work and they put the idea into my head that there’d be the right sort of stock here to try and fill that brief. Everyone wants to try and win the Derby so it’s probably the hardest race to win in Hong Kong, but he looks that style of horse.”

The youngster was making his second appearance on the public market, having previously gone unsold at $85,000 when offered at the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale in 2024.

Mill Ridge Farm’s Oscar Performance has a growing reputation among the Kentucky stallion ranks, with his roll of honour headed by Grade 1 scorers Trikari and World Beater. The son of Kitten’s Joy is standing the current season at a fee of $60,000.

This colt actually possesses a European female family, with his dam being out of a sister to Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Naaqoos. However, Eustace said the individual was of as much, if not more, significance than his page.

“He’s a great type and it’s not all on pedigree, you can’t get too bogged down on that, frankly,” he said. “If you look at some of the best horses to have come through Hong Kong, there’s not necessarily a trend in terms of their breeding.”

He added: “Wherever you are in the world, breeze-up sales produce good horses and this sale is no different so we thought we’d come and have a look. The quality of horse has been very impressive and hopefully we’ve landed on the right one.”

Tradewinds Stud's Constitution colt makes €540,000 in Deauville Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

Trade had burst into life just three lots earlier when Anthony Stroud and Emmanuel de Seroux clashed over Tradewinds Stud’s Constitution colt. De Seroux was responsible for the bid of €540,000 that saw his rival give a dejected shake of the head.

Tradewinds’ Shane Power described the result as a “big relief” after staking $210,000 on the colt at last year’s Keeneland September Sale, making the youngster the outfit’s biggest pinhook to date.

“The horse has been a real pro from the moment he arrived in the yard,” said Power, who runs Tradewinds with his brother, Alex. “I wouldn’t say I never had a moment’s doubt but he’s always showed us plenty so it’s just been a matter of getting him here in one piece.

“To be fair to him he always puts his best foot forward and he delivered on the day. We’re delighted to get a good return in a difficult market, which unfortunately is a reflection of where the world is at the moment; there’s a lot of uncertainty.

“Fair play to all the people that are still stumping up the money to buy these horses because it’s a lot of money for anyone. Fair play to the agents, everybody involved, as it means that people like us can make a living out of it.”

Asked if he ever had any doubts about risking such a punchy outlay, Power said: “When they come home off the flight and are a little bit shook looking you might question yourself a little bit, but to be fair to the horse as soon as we started riding him and doing bits with him we knew he was very genuine, very good mentally. When they try for you it’s 80 per cent of the battle. We’ve been around enough of them now to know from an early stage when they’re going to put their head down and try for you, and he did that.”

He added: “That was the most expensive horse we’ve pinhooked by a long way and obviously you’re coming over here thinking you’re going to do well but you still have to do it on the day, then go through all the shows and vettings. It’s a big relief, to be honest. It’s very exciting to have a horse like that who appeals to everybody.”

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