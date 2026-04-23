Easy weekend winner Techno Kid set for Cian Collins transfer after playing starring role at Goresbridge

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Goresbridge returned to the schedule for the first time in 2026 on Thursday, with the opening section for point-to-pointers in the April Select Sale attracting reasonable interest from both sides of the Irish Sea.

Techno Kid was the first in the ring to make a significant sum and held that position throughout the afternoon when he was knocked down for €57,000 to Cian Collins.

The Capri gelding was one of the most recent winners in the catalogue, having added that distinction only on Sunday at Castletown-Geoghegan for handler Mick Goff.

From the family of Chris Gordon’s smart hurdler and chaser Annual Invictus, as well as the fine front-running jumper Sir Oj, Techno Kid had met trouble in running when third on his debut at Monksgrange last month and put things right in good fashion in finishing nine lengths clear last weekend.

“I was at the point-to-point over the weekend and he was very impressive,” said Collins, who already has an owner for the five-year-old.

“He jumped great and when he’s filled out into his frame he’ll be a lovely horse, hopefully a nice staying chaser.”

When this event was re-established in 2024, it was Goresbridge’s first thoroughbred sale for six years and the point-to-pointers were followed by a low-profile session for three-year-old stores.

As one of the newer trainers in the game, although already a Cheltenham Festival winner with Jazzy Matty last year, Collins has not been to as many of them as some.

“I’d bought one there before, who has been placed in maiden hurdles, so that was a good start,” he said.

Quite a few British-based names appeared on the ledger, including Neil Mulholland, who was responsible for one of the more expensive transfers in the €46,000 Sadhbh's A Singer.

Formerly with Gary Murphy’s Cudgley Stables, the four-year-old Affinisea filly also arrived with winning form to her name, in her case at Durrow. Murphy has excelled with progeny by the sire in the past as he was the first trainer of Savills Chase winner Affordale Fury.

Mulholland was neither in County Kilkenny nor at Perth, where Bel Ombre picked up a second in one of the handicap hurdles, and was instead orchestrating business from his Somerset stable.

“She’d finished second and first, so she’d shown plenty of ability, and we liked her as a stamp of a horse,” said Mulholland.

“A friend of mine, Willie Slattery, was down there and he went and had a look. He picked her out as one to go for and we’ve bought her for one of the owners in the yard.”

Doyen gelding Charlie Whizzbang was another early one to reach a decent figure for Shanballymore Stables and John O'Donovan as he was snapped up by Tom Malone for €35,000.

Neil Mulholland was among the buyers on Thursday Credit: Debbie Burt/Tattersalls Cheltenham

With a smart page, including being out of a half-sister to the prolific Publican and tracing back to the immortal hurdler Night Nurse, Charlie Whizzbang had been in the process of running a nice race behind Goff’s Dancing Soldier at Ballindenisk in November until coming down at the last.

The eventual winner topped Goresbridge’s December Sale at €90,000 when bought by agent Dan Astbury and Micky Bowen, while Charlie Whizzbang put himself back in the shop window with a comeback run at Quakerstown this month, when he made much of the running and kept on for second.

Matthew Flynn O'Connor’s Imperator Furiosa, a granddaughter of Robert Waley-Cohen’s Dovecote Novices' Hurdle winner Shatabdi, was knocked down to Gerry McGarry for €50,000. The Blue Bresil four-year-old had dead-heated for first on her racecourse bow at Ballyknock on April 1.

Gavin Cromwell reached €48,000 for Goliath Du Berlais gelding Champ Du Charmil. Out out of a half-sister to the Haldon Gold Cup winner Pablo Du Charmil, he had finished second in one outing for Shark Hanlon at Ballyragget.

Other trainers to be stocking up from the famous auction house were Fergal O’Brien and Grace Harris, while Astbury struck again for Harley Dunne’s Ballyragget runner-up Align The Cosmos, completing the deal for €44,000.

All told the sale generated turnover of €927,500, with the store session achieving a clearance rate of 83 per cent and average €25,756. The store session dropped to 62 per cent clearance and €5,875 average.

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