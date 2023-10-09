Dubawi filly from a famous family takes a dramatic trip to 725,000gns Book 2 transaction

Lodge Park Stud snatched triumph from the jaws of disaster when the farm’s blue-blooded Dubawi filly went the way of Godolphin for 725,000gns during the opening stages of Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale on Monday morning.

The youngster, the sole lot by Dubawi in Europe’s largest yearling sale, had been due to appear at last week’s Book 1 only to meet with a last-minute setback. The wildcard offering had been set to travel from County Kilkenny to Newmarket during the week of the Goffs Orby Sale, but the arrival of Storm Agnes meant her journey was brought forward 24 hours, only for things to go awry once she was on the move.

Explaining the circumstances behind the filly’s appearance at Park Paddocks a few days late, Lodge Park’s Damian Burns said: “She got on to the lorry and she was doing just a little bit of jumping around, nothing that a normal yearling wouldn’t do, and our best guess - we have the video from the next door stall - is that the head collar got caught on something and when she released herself, she cut her jaw.

“She was literally just out of the yard, but had a laceration so she went back to her stable. She was fine and eating up, but she went down to Fethard as a precaution and they stitched her up. Everything was fine and when she was at home she was out in her paddock and we had her walking up and down.”

The Dubawi filly was none the worse for her excursions before selling to Anthony Stroud for 725,000gns at Book 2 Credit: Alisha Meeder

With the filly none the worse for her encounter, the Lodge Park team began to formulate a Plan B. Burns continued: “The Friday evening before Book 1 we got in touch with our transporters and Tattersalls to say this filly might be okay and set the wheels in motion to sell this week.

“We had to keep her at home an extra few days, so many thanks to the guys at home because we were here with our Book 1 yearlings. She got here Wednesday morning and we were showing her on Wednesday afternoon. Our option was waiting for the December Sale, and that was our thought at the time, or putting a saddle on her, everything was discussed. But usually with our young mares we like to sell the stock and let them pay their way, so many thanks to Tatts for taking her.”

The filly is the second foal out of Park Bloom, a winning Galileo sister to Oaks heroine Was, Group 2 Curragh Cup scorer Amhran Na Bhfiann and the Group 3 Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial winner Douglas Macarthur. The family is no stranger to success in the Park Paddocks ring as another sibling, the winning and Group 3-placed Al Naamah, holds the Book 1 record having been bought by Al Shaqab for 5,000,000gns in 2013. The Dubawi filly becomes the joint sixth most expensive lot sold at Book 2.

Anthony Stroud: "She compares very favourably with the stock on offer at Book 1" Credit: Alisha Meeder

There are plenty of headline names a further generation back too, as the filly’s third dam is the champion two- and three-year-old Park Express, whose five black type performers include the top-class runner and influential sire New Approach.

“She’s quite a typical Dubawi but probably has a bit more action than some, which I’d say she gets from her dam line,” added Burns. “And she vetted very well - the family tends to vet very well, those hidden genetics that you don’t see. It’s been very good to us. We had a Night Of Thunder colt last week from the family who made 400,000gns [to Oliver St Lawrence]. My brother Jamie prepped her so many thanks to him and the guys at home.”

Anthony Stroud was back in action after helping Godolphin top the Book 1 buyers’ chart with 20 new recruits costing a combined 12,030,000gns. The agent said: “She’s a very nice filly out of a Galileo mare. She moved very well and has a good outlook. Obviously she’s by Dubawi, who’s an unbelievable stallion. She’s bred on a good cross and comes from a very good farm, so we’re very lucky to receive her. She compares very favourably with the stock on offer at Book 1, she’s a lovely filly. She’s very classy.

“They did very well to get her here this week, there’s a scar under her jaw but the vets have clearly done a very good job. She’s behaved incredibly well, especially considering what she’s been through.”

