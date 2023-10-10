Don Poli, Tiger Roll and Shishkin relatives plus Springhill Stud dispersal among Tattersalls Ireland NH Sale highlights

The catalogue for the Tattersalls Ireland November NH Sale is now available online. It contains 1,106 lots and will follow the new alphabetical format starting daily with the letter O.

A total of 969 foals, 75 yearlings and 56 mares will sell from Sunday, November 12 through to Thursday, November 16.

On Saturday, November 11, the poignant dispersal of Springhill Stud will take place at 2pm and will offer 36 lots, including 17 yearlings, 18 two-year-olds and a store.

The press release from Tattersalls Ireland said: “Kieran Lennon, an expert horseman and esteemed judge of a horse, was a long-time friend and supporter of Tattersalls Ireland, and we are humbled to be able to facilitate such exceptional quality of horses on behalf of his family.”

The new format of the November NH Sale will see foals selling from 10am on Sunday, November 12 to Wednesday 15. The sale of yearlings and mares will conclude the sale on Thursday, November 16, commencing at 10.30am.

The sale features 88 foals out of black-type dams, siblings to 62 black-type horses and 21 to Grade 1 performers.

Relatives to some high class performers such as Don Poli, Tiger Roll and Shishkin are among the names in the catalogue.

There are also siblings to Relegate, Zanahiyr and Appreciate It, among others, with progeny out of leading mares Limini, Aura About You, Alletrix, Lackaneen Leader and Well Set Up.

The yearling session on the Thursday features siblings to black-type horses including a half-sister to recent Grade 1 winner Banbridge (Lot 975), a half-brother to Sporting John (1000), a half-brother to multiple black-type winner Forge Meadow (1009) and a sibling to Grade 3 winner Party Rock (1026).

Highlights of the mares’ section include Heaven Help Us, a five-time winner including of the Grade 3 Coral Cup who is in foal to Walk In The Park (1067), Bonny Kate, a six-time winner including a Grade 2 chase and in foal to Jet Away (1052) and Beret Rouge, a dual bumper winner in foal to Blue Bresil (1053).

November NH Sale graduates include Constitution Hill, the highlight of four Grade 1s last season being his emphatic nine-length win in the Champion Hurdle.

Other Grade 1 graduates of the sale include Shishkin, Banbridge, Feronily, Stay Away Fay, Flame Bearer and Belfast Banter.

The catalogue can be viewed here and the Springhill dispersal here.

