Diamond Necklace sibling heads to Japan as blue hen mare’s sales ring record reaches a staggering €15.895 million

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The Siyouni three-parts brother to Diamond Necklace was one of the clear pedigree standouts in this year’s August Sale catalogue. The blue-blooded colt duly lived up to his headline billing when bringing a cool €1 million from Japanese trainer Yoshito Yahagi during Sunday evening’s session.

Yahagi is no stranger to the August Sale, nor the progeny of Siyouni, having found his high-class international talent Shin Emperor in Deauville in 2022. Both colts were bred and sold by Ecurie des Monceaux.

“Many of Siyouni’s offspring possess good speed, this is the reason I think he is a very suitable stallion for the racing in Japan,” said Yahagi, speaking through a translator. “We don’t have a Siyouni in Japan, so there is every reason to come here to find those kinds of individuals.

”In the last few years at this sale, the quality of fillies has been better than the quality of the colts, but this year the catalogue contains a lot of good colts. I’m looking for colts, so I’m here.”

He revealed his latest recruit would carry the silks of Susumu Fujita, also owner of Shin Emperor.

The seven-figure colt is the 12th foal out of the blue hen Prudenzia, a daughter of Dansili and Monceaux’s foundation mare Platonic, who has founded a real dynasty since her 100,000gns purchase from the Cumanis’ Fittocks Stud in 2004.

Prudenzia alone has bred nine winners, six of whom have black type. Moreover, three of those have struck at the highest level. Chicquita, the mare’s first foal, won the Irish Oaks before going on to sell to Coolmore through Peter and Ross Doyle for an Irish thoroughbred record €6 million.

Magic Wand became Prudenzia’s second elite-level winner when taking out the Mackinnon Stakes in Australia. The pair have also done their bit to add further weight to the page from the paddocks, with Chicquita breeding the likes of Group 2 winner and Group 1 placegetter Emily Dickinson, while Magic Wand produced the Group 3 runner-up Ecstatic.

But Prudenzia’s most prolific Group 1 performer is this year’s star, Diamond Necklace. The three-year-old daughter of St Mark’s Basilica has gone unbeaten in six starts for Aidan O’Brien and the Coolmore partners, including winning the Prix Marcel Boussac at two and as well as this season’s Poule d’Essai Des Pouliches, Prix de Diane and Nassau Stakes.

The Siyouni three-quarter brother to Diamond Necklace brings €1 million Credit: Melissa Delalande

It is not only on the racecourse that Prudenzia’s offspring have proved something out of the ordinary.

Of her 12 yearlings to pass through the Arqana ring, a remarkable nine of those have sold for seven-figure sums. Four of those have topped their respective auctions. Magic Wand led the way in 2016 at €1.4m; Philomene topped the charts in 2019 at €1.625m; Diamond Necklace headed the 2024 market at €1.7m; while the mare’s two-year-old Night Of Thunder filly Marylebone set an August Sale record when knocked down to Kia Joorabchian’s Amo Racing for €3m 12 months ago.

The latter-named youngster remains unraced but is registered as being in training in Newmarket with Amo Racing’s principal trainer, Kevin Philippart de Foy.

All told, from 12 lots to have gone through the ring during the August Yearling Sale, Prudenzia’s offspring have sold for a staggering €15.895m.

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