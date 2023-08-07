'Cream of the European crop' - mouthwatering catalogue for Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale unveiled

An outstanding line-up of yearlings by some of the world's best stallions and related to 59 Classic and Group 1 winners have been catalogued for Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

Taking place from October 3-5, 532 lots have been entered, all of who are eligible for the Tattersalls October Book 1 bonus scheme, which is set to increase in value to £25,000 from £20,000 in 2024 and has paid out more than £7,500,000 in bonus prize-money to date to 329 individual winners.

More than 40 per cent of the catalogue are by the current top ten sires in Europe, including 19 by Dubawi, 22 by Frankel, 29 by Kingman, 38 by Lope De Vega, 28 by No Nay Never, 29 by Sea The Stars, 12 by Siyouni and 42 by Wootton Bassett. The final yearling by the late Galileo to be offered at the sale comes in the form of Glenvale Stud's half-sister to Rose Bowl Stakes winner Method (lot 310).

Among the yearlings by reigning champion sire Dubawi are Newsells Park Stud's half-brother to Japan and Mogul (96), the final foal out of the great Shastye; Blue Diamond Stud's half-brother to Prix de Diane, Nassau and Falmouth Stakes heroine Nashwa (35); and Old Mill Stud's half-brother to top-class sprinter Dream Of Dreams (173).

Nashwa: triple Group 1 winner's Dubawi half-brother will be sold by Blue Diamond Stud Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Newsells Park will also offer a Nathaniel brother to last year's Derby hero Desert Crown (316), while Ballylinch consigns a Waldgeist colt out of Green Room (390), the dam of Oaks winner Forever Together and Fillies' Mile scorer Together Forever.

Other notable colts include Watership Down Stud's Lope De Vega half-brother to champion juvenile and first-season sire Too Darn Hot (307), Newsells Park's Frankel three-parts brother to Arc hero Waldgeist (184) and Camas Park Stud's No Nay Never brother to 2022 champion two-year-old Little Big Bear (217).

The catalogue also features full or half-brothers to Classic and Group 1 winners such as Aunt Pearl, Battaash, Blue Point, Cachet, Eldar Eldarov, Inspiral, Lezoo, Mishriff, Persian King, Romantic Warrior, Sea The Moon, Snow Lantern, The Platinum Queen, Victoria Road and Uni.

Regally bred fillies with recent top-level updates include Barronstown Stud's Siyouni half-sister to last week's Nassau Stakes heroine Al Husn (393) and Fittocks Stud's Pinatubo half-sister to Saturday's Saratoga Derby winner Program Trading.

Others include the Castlebridge Consignment's Camelot sister to Irish Champion Stakes winner and 2023 Tattersalls Gold Cup scorer Luxembourg (250); Baroda Stud's Lope De Vega half-sister to July Cup, Cheveley Park, Coronation and Sussex Stakes winner Alcohol Free (27); and Camas Park Stud's Lope De Vega half-sister to July Cup winner and first-season sire Ten Sovereigns (88).

Baroda Stud's Lope De Vega half-sister to Alcohol Free stands out among the Book 1 catalogue Credit: Edward Whitaker

There are 29 yearlings catalogued out of Classic and Group/Grade 1-winning mares including Sky Lantern, who has a Frankel full-brother to Falmouth Stakes winner Snow Lantern (110). The 1,000 Guineas winners Attraction and Billesdon Brook have colts catalogued by Frankel and Dubawi respectively, Irish Oaks winners Great Heavens and Seventh Heaven have colts catalogued by Kingman, while Oaks winner Talent and Poule d'Essai des Pouliches winner Teppal have colts by Too Darn Hot and Sea The Moon.

The Fugue has a Wootton Bassett colt on offer, while Breeders’ Cup winners Queen's Trust and Uni are represented by a Kingman colt and filly each. Cheveley Park Stakes winner Millisle's first foal, a filly by Frankel, will be sold by Watership Down, while Juddmonte's champion sire also has progeny out of Group 1 winners Izzi Top and Villa Marina for sale.

A number of first-season sires have yearlings catalogued, including Earthlight, Ghaiyyath, Hello Youmzain, Kameko, King Of Change, Mohaather, Persian King, Sottsass, Without Parole and Wooded. Leading international sires with representation include American Pharoah, Justify, Kitten's Joy, Lord Kanaloa, Galiway and Zarak.

Justify: red-hot Coolmore America sire will be represented at Park Paddocks Credit: Edward Whitaker

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale annually showcases so many of the finest yearlings to be found anywhere in the world and this year’s catalogue has all the quality that buyers have come to expect from Europe’s premier yearling sale.

"Europe’s leading yearling consignors consistently send their elite yearlings to Book 1 of the October Yearling Sale confident that so many of the world’s leading owners hold the sale in the highest esteem, and the 532 yearlings catalogued for this year’s sale are the cream of the European crop.

"Not only does the sale feature an extraordinary number of yearlings by all of the very best stallions currently standing in Europe, it also continues to reward owners with the hugely popular Book 1 bonuses which have been increased to £25,000. More than £7.5 million in Book 1 bonus prize-money has already been paid directly to owners, and our commitment to the scheme ensures that the best European yearlings continue to earn the best prize-money."

