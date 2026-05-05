Coolmore's Frankel relation to True Love plays starring role at Inglis

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Coolmore Australia's regally bred Frankel colt starred at the Inglis Australian Weanling Sale on Tuesday when selling to Equine Growth Fund's Stefan Pardi for A$400,000 (£212,000/€245,300).

The bay is out of War Front mare Awhile , a winner over seven furlongs at Fairyhouse for Aidan O'Brien as a three-year-old. That mare is a sister to Listed scorer and Irish 1,000 Guineas third So Wonderful and out of Cheshire Oaks heroine and Oaks runner-up Wonder Of Wonders.

Wonder Of Wonders is a half-sister to Sparrow, dam of Cox Plate victor Sir Dragonet and Group 2 scorer Les Pavots, while the family also includes Alluringly, the stakes-winning and Classic-placed dam of Sunday's 1,000 Guineas heroine True Love . Wonder Of Wonders is out of All Too Beautiful, a Group-winning and Oaks-placed Sadler's Wells sister to Galileo and half-sister to Sea The Stars.

Speaking on behalf of the Grenville Stud team, Pardi said: “Supply and demand. There are only two Frankel colts who are candidates for yearling sales next year, it’s as simple as that.

“You can look at the pedigree page but all you need to do is underline Frankel, two of his colts next year only being sold and that was the whole philosophy around the decision to buy him, simple supply and demand, supply is going to be small and demand is going to be high.’’

The Frankel colt from the family of True Love was a highlight of the Inglis Australian Weanling Sale Credit: Inglis

Coolmore’s Tom Moore added: “It’s a great price for a quality colt with a pedigree that could be presented at any sale next year. He’s a standout.

"It’s one of the best families, he’s a beautiful colt, very mature. We brought him here expecting that he’d sell well and he did. He was popular all week and was bought by a very good judge.’’

A filly from the first crop of Coolmore Australia's Golden Slipper winner Shinzo topped the sale when making A$600,000 to Pardi.

He added: "It was more than I wanted to pay, I had A$500,000 for her but, when you get these quality weanlings like last year, you’ve got to go hard. She just floated when she moved, she was all quality, she’s the right height, she’s not going to get too big."

There was a big result for Darley shuttler Harry Angel when a half-brother to ill-fated Blue Diamond Stakes winner Hayasugi made A$360,000 to Shane McGrath Bloodstock and Clinton McDonald from Fairhill Farm.

At the end of play on the first day, the 144 lots sold at a clearance rate of 71 per cent. The sale totalled A$10,599,000, up 13 per cent year-on-year, while the average climbed a massive 37 per cent to A$73,604 and the median leapt a huge 67 points to A$50,000.

The Harry Angel half-brother to Blue Diamond Stakes winner Hayasugi made A$360,000 at Inglis Credit: Inglis

Inglis Bloodstock CEO Sebastian Hutch said: "I’m pleasantly surprised, but really I shouldn’t be. We knew we had been supported by good breeders with a good catalogue of foals and given who is here, it makes sense that there were plenty of positives to the day.

“We offered 45 fewer foals than the same day as last year, but for the median to be up 67 per cent is striking and it speaks volumes for the greater depth to the catalogue, which has been recognised by buyers. There were 34 weanlings sell for A$100,000 or more today and of the top 19 highest-priced foals, they were bought by 18 different entities.

"It’s not all blue sky – there are still plenty of challenges in the market, particularly in terms of stock perceived to be at the lower end – but all things considered, I think it was a very good day. There's a huge amount of opportunity through the catalogue, which has been recognised by buyers."

The second and final day of the sale takes place on Wednesday from 10am local time.

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