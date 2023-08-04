Classy catalogue unveiled for the Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale

A high-class catalogue for the Tattersalls September Yearling Sale is now online, with the select sale featuring 506 yearlings and part two catalogued with 206.

Taking place from September 19-20 and September 21, the auction has produced 53 individual two-year-old winners in Ireland, Britain, France, Italy and Hungary, as well Group 3 and Listed successes.

Among the leading graduates this term are Italian Group-winning juvenile Folgaria, French black-type scorer Myconian and recent Marwell Stakes winner Tiger Belle. They were all purchased for €27,000 or less.

Other notable Group and Listed-winning graduates include Rhea Moon, Holguin, Sir Busker, American Sonja and Rajinsky.

Highlights of this year's catalogue include a Dandy Man full-brother to Group 2 winner Dandalla, an Inns Of Court half-sister to recent Group 3 winner Spycatcher, and a Churchill half-brother to multiple Group 1 winner Danedream and Group 3 winner Venice Beach.

Also catching the eye are an Inns Of Court half-sister to Tiger Belle, a Footstepsinthesand half-brother to Group 3 two-year-old winner Great White Eagle, and a Mehmas sister to Listed winner and Group 3 placed Mehmento.

The River Boyne half-brother to Group 1 winner A Case Of You will also turn some heads next month, as will a Ghaiyyath half-sister to the multiple Group-placed Qaader, a Circus Maximus half-brother to Myconian, and a Profitable half-brother to Group 2 winner Sir Busker.

Lucky Kristale's Kingman filly sells at the Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale Credit: Alan Crowhurst

There is also a Lope De Vega filly out of Listed winner and Group 3-placed Drumfad Bay; a Starspangledbanner filly out of Listed two-year-old winner Flaming Princess; an Earthlight daughter of Queen Mary Stakes winner Gilded; a Kingman filly from Lowther Stakes winner Lucky Kristale; a Wootton Bassett filly out of a half-sister to Grade 1 performer Switch, and a Too Darn Hot filly out of dual Group 3 winner Yellow Rosebud.

proven top-level sires with entries include Acclamation, Aclaim, Ardad, Bated Breath, Camacho, Cotai Glory, Dark Angel, Fastnet Rock, Galiway, Iffraaj, Kodiac, Make Believe, Mastercraftsman, Nathaniel, New Bay, Oasis Dream, Saxon Warrior, Sea The Stars, Showcasing, Starspangledbanner, Territories, Wootton Bassett and Zoustar.

Stallions with their first crop of yearlings include Arizona, Earthlight, Far Above, Kameko, King Of Change, Mohaather, Sands Of Mali, Shaman and Without Parole.

All yearlings catalogued will be candidates for the €250,000 Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sales Stakes which takes place at the Curragh at the Irish Champions Festival in 2024. As well as the big prize for purchasers, the vendor of the winning horse will also win an Overlander R240 2-stall horsebox.

Take a look at the catalogue here.

