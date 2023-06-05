Classic entry Romina Power to be offered online by Arqana

Listed winner Romina Power, who holds an entry in this month's French Oaks, is to be offered in an Arqana online pop-up sale a few days before the Classic.

The auction takes place on Tuesday, June 13 from 5-6pm and the Michael Figge-trained filly ought to be of interest after landing the Diana-Trial on May 20 at Baden-Baden in the colours of Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! Stables, beating the Henri-Alex Pantall-trained Keziah.

Romina Power is by the late Le Havre out of dual Listed scorer Rockatella from the family of Group 1 Fillies' Mile winner Lyric Of Light and Group winners Leebaz, Polish Knight, Zebrowski, Euro Angel and Zeyaadah.

She was bred by Haras du Cadran and Scea Bissons and has been through the ring twice already, first as a yearling when making €10,000 at Arqana's October Yearling Sale and again at last year's Tattersalls Ireland Goresbridge Breeze-Up Sale, when Figge and agent Paul Harley secured her for $20,000.

