Choice point-to-pointers up for grabs as entries revealed for the Tattersalls Cheltenham December Sale

Entries for the Tattersalls Cheltenham December Sale, due to take place on Friday, December 15 after racing on the opening day of Cheltenham’s two-day meeting, have been unveiled.

The 31 initial entries include 23 winning and placed four-year-old point-to-pointers, half a dozen five-year-old point-to-point winners, and two winning and placed bumper horses

Matthew Flynn O’Connor’s Ballycrystal Stables, consignor of the 2021 Cheltenham December Sale graduate and subsequent Grade 1 winner Stay Away Fay, offers the winners of both divisions of the four-year-old maiden held at last weekend’s Lingstown meeting – Going Live (by Doyen) and Tumuch (Buck’s Boum), who won his race by 12 lengths.

The sale has produced ten Grade 1 winners, the most recent top level-winning graduate being Farren Glory, victorious in Sunday’s Grade 1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle on his third start over hurdles.

The six-year-old was bought 12 months ago for £60,000 by Mouse O'Ryan and Gordon Elliott after finishing second in a maiden point-to-point at Turtulla for Matt Collins.

Hermes Allen, a Tattersalls December Sale 2021 graduate and Grade 1-winning hurdler, took the step up to chasing in his stride when successful on his fencing debut in Newbury’s Grade 2 John Francome Novices' Chase last week, while his stablemate Stay Away Fay, winner of the 2023 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, also won on his chasing debut and holds an entry in this Friday's Grade 2 Betfair Esher Novices' Chase.

Wildcard entries will be open until after this weekend’s Irish point-to-point meetings at Kirkistown, Boulta and Tattersalls, and the UK’s meeting at Larkhill, where the maiden is now open to four-year-olds.

The catalogue and race replays can be viewed online here, with printed catalogues distributed from Wednesday this week.

Tattersalls Live Internet Bidding will be available for those who are unable to attend the sale in person.

Read this next:

Not one but two siblings to Group 1 winners set for debut in hot-looking Wolverhampton maiden