Catalogue released for first Arqana sale of 2024 in Deauville

Arqana’s first sale of the season, the February Mixed Sale, will take place from February 13-14 in Deauville and the catalogue is now online.

The sale, which begins at 11am local time (10am GMT) both days, will offer more than 360 horses-in-training on the Flat and over jumps, as well as two-year-olds, mares, maidens, yearlings, breeding rights and stallion shares.

The catalogue will have the further addition of eight wildcards, made up of three horses-in-training, and five in the breeding section.

The first section to go under the hammer, 99 horses-in-training, will be offered on Tuesday, February 13.

Pepete (lot 1), consigned by Haras de la Beauvoisinière, is of immediate note from the Flat contingent. The consistent Jérôme Andreu-trained filly was third in the Listed Prix Delahante at Marseille last season. The three-year-old hails from the family of Peinture Celebre, Peintre Celebre and Peinture Rare.

Runner-up in the Listed Prix Herod for Laura Lemière, the black-type Princess Child is lot 6. The three-year-old daughter of Dariyan has a current rating of 97, and hails from the family of the talented Chilean, Childa, Chill and Lindy.

The Jérôme Reynier-trained Vasda will go under the hammer as lot 10. A winner at two and Listed-placed in Milan last September, the four-year-old filly has a current rating of 91. A daughter of Shalaa, she is a half-sister to four black-type winners including Group scorer Rocques and Listed winner Mea Domina.

Trained by André Fabre, the Wertheimer et Frère homebred Adelaide will be offered as lot 79. A winner at two, the daughter of Australia has a current rating of 89 and is out of a half-sister to multiple Group 1 winner Solow from the family of the very talented Salesman and Fabulous Hostess.

Over jumps, the Listed Prix Christian de l’Hermite – Grand Steeple Chase des 4 ans winner Advice is lot 53. A winner on his debut over hurdles at Lyon, the four-year-old son of Alex The Winner was placed multiple times over hurdles and fences last year for trainer Jean Baudron.

This year, the breeding stock section of the sale is made up of 66 fillies out of training and 128 broodmares in foal to sires such as Anodin, City Light, Cloth Of Stars, Dabirsim, Galiway, Goken, Goliath Du Berlais, Intello, Kapgarde, Masked Marvel, Mehmas, Persian King, Phoenix Of Spain, Ten Sovereigns and The Grey Gatsby.

Among them is the black-type Rolleville (lot 163), offered carrying her first foal by Sioux Nation, and the Group-placed Lady Paname (lot 251), carrying to Masked Marvel, both offered from Haras de Maulepaire.

See the catalogue here.

