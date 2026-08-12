Castlehyde's well-bred Carriage tops record Tattersalls Online August Sale at 62,000gns

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Castlehyde Stud's well-bred young broodmare Carriage topped the Tattersalls Online August Sale on Tuesday when making 62,000gns to Hardys of Kilkeel. There was a record participation for the event with 437 bidders taking part.

Offered in foal to Coolmore’s six-time Group 1 winner Auguste Rodin, the unraced Carriage is by No Nay Never and out of Ask Me Nicely , a Fastnet Rock mare who is also the dam of Group-placed performers Emphatic Answer, Kalispera and La Dolce Vita.

Ask Me Nicely, a close relation to Dewhurst winner Beethoven, is also the second dam of Group 3 winner and 2025 Irish Oaks runner-up Wemightakedlongway.

Wide-margin juvenile winner Richie's Rocket was another highlight when making 60,000gns to George Baker, while a breeding right to Palace Pier also made 60,000gns, this time to J and A Young Racing.

Kingsclere Stables' Oasis Dream gelding Allegresse was knocked down to Peter Harper for 46,000gns. The Lanwades-bred three-year-old was a dual winner over a mile last season.

The sale saw turnover of 894,100gns for 94 lots sold at an average price of 9,512gns. Bidders joined the sale from countries including Belgium, Britain, France, India, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Pakistan, Spain, Sweden, the US and Zambia as well as from throughout the Gulf region.

The next Tattersalls Online Sale will take place from September 15-16.

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