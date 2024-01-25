Blue-blooded Gypsy Gold tops Arqana Online Sale trade at €280,000

Haras de Saint Pair's blue-blooded Siyouni filly Gypsy Gold topped Arqana's Online Sale on Thursday when making €280,000 to V. I. Araci.

Trained by Jean-Claude Rouget to win two races and achieve a top rating of 91, the four-year-old also hails from an excellent black-type family.

She is out of the stakes-winning Singspiel mare Glorious Sight - also second in the French 1,000 Guineas and third in the Prix de Diane - making her a sister to the Listed-placed Glaer. Gypsy Gold is also a half-sibling to Glycon, Le Havre's Grand Prix de Deauville winner who was also third in the Prix Royal-Oak.

Glorious Sight - a €1,700,000 purchase by Oceanic Bloodstock from the 2011 Arqana Arc Sale - is in turn a half-sister to Prix du Gros-Chene winner Beauty Is Truth, the dam of top-class performers Hydrangea, Hermosa and The United States. It is the further family of Prix Robert Papin victor and Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes second Zipping, plus Prix du Petit Couvert winner Nipping.

The Haras des Coudraies offering saw Korliska sell to €Haras du Berlais for 72,000, while Kapkine, in foal to Masked Marvel, went the way of Haras de Chantemerle for €41,000.

Overall, seven of the ten lots sold for turnover of €462,000.

