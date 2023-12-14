Black-type performer Cloudbreaker tops the Tattersalls December Online Sale at 220,000gns

Cloudbreaker, a winning and stakes-placed daughter of Sea The Stars topped the Tattersalls December Online Sale when selling to Mark McStay of Avenue Bloodstock for 220,000gns.

The Rabbah Bloodstock-bred three-year-old was a 200,000gns purchase by Charlie Gordon-Watson from Houghton Bloodstock at Tattersalls Book 1 and shelved her maiden tag with a victory at Newmarket last July.

This term, she was fourth to subsequent Yorkshire Oaks, Prix Vermeille and Ribblesdale Stakes heroine Warm Heart in the Listed Fillies' Trial Stakes at Newbury and then fourth to Desert Hero in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot.

She picked up black type when a fine second to 2022 Fillies' Mile second Novakai in the Listed Aphrodite Fillies' Stakes on Newmarket's July course this summer.

She is well-related too, being out of the Cozzene mare Deveron, making her a close relation to Listed winner Lamar and a half-sister to another in Haddaf. Deveron, a winner and third in the Prix Marcel Boussac for Ismail Mohammed, is a sister to Canadian Grade 2 winner and Grade 1-placed Windward Islands.

Ian Williams purchase the once-raced Pivotal colt Regal Defence for 52,000gns from Roger Varian's Carlburg Stables. The two-year-old was a two-length third at Kempton on Wednesday behind the smart-looking Lessay. He is a half-brother to a handful of winners and out of the winning Shamardal mare Al Sharood.

The breeding right to Havana Grey went unsold at 270,000gns.

