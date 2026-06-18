Back down the bloodstock rabbit hole for one of the world's great sales

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London: one of the world’s great cities. There’s culture, history and just about everything else you could want. Natural History Museum or Tate Modern, anyone? London’s got you covered. Are Michelin-starred restaurants more your bag? There are 88 of them. Do you enjoy paying a fiver for a coffee and £10 for a pint? Look no further!

Does all this, by extension, make the Goffs London Sale one of the world’s great sales? There’s certainly a case to be made.

First, there's the professional view. The event has taken a fairly well-worn concept – a sale, like we needed another one of those – and transformed it into something completely unique. Dare I say it, unmissable.