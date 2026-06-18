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Back down the bloodstock rabbit hole for one of the world's great sales
James Thomas recounts another memorable Goffs London Sale
London: one of the world’s great cities. There’s culture, history and just about everything else you could want. Natural History Museum or Tate Modern, anyone? London’s got you covered. Are Michelin-starred restaurants more your bag? There are 88 of them. Do you enjoy paying a fiver for a coffee and £10 for a pint? Look no further!
Does all this, by extension, make the Goffs London Sale one of the world’s great sales? There’s certainly a case to be made.
First, there's the professional view. The event has taken a fairly well-worn concept – a sale, like we needed another one of those – and transformed it into something completely unique. Dare I say it, unmissable.
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- ‘We don’t expect to be the biggest, but we want to be the best!’ - Green Sense tops London Sale trade as new owners invest £700,000
- An unfortunate outcome to the sales ring popularity contest as I go inside the Goffs-o-sphere
- Royal Ascot aspirant River In Paradise changes hands for 100,000gns after Tattersalls Online transaction
- Son of Way To Paris leaves a profit after topping Arkle Sale day three at €65,000
- ‘I got goosebumps!’ - €205,000 Walk In The Park trade caps memorable debut for Ballytrasna Farm
- Get 60-1 on England to win or draw against Croatia with Paddy Power
- England vs Croatia: get 60-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Royal Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Coral
- Best Royal Ascot day two betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Betfred Royal Ascot day two offer: get £50 in free bets for Wednesday's racing