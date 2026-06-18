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Sales reports
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Back down the bloodstock rabbit hole for one of the world's great sales

James Thomas recounts another memorable Goffs London Sale

Auctioneers Andrew Nolan, Henry Beeby and Nick Nugent on the Goffs London Sale rostrum
Auctioneers Andrew Nolan, Henry Beeby and Nick Nugent on the Goffs London Sale rostrumCredit: Edward Whitaker
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London: one of the world’s great cities. There’s culture, history and just about everything else you could want. Natural History Museum or Tate Modern, anyone? London’s got you covered. Are Michelin-starred restaurants more your bag? There are 88 of them. Do you enjoy paying a fiver for a coffee and £10 for a pint? Look no further! 

Does all this, by extension, make the Goffs London Sale one of the world’s great sales? There’s certainly a case to be made. 

First, there's the professional view. The event has taken a fairly well-worn concept – a sale, like we needed another one of those – and transformed it into something completely unique. Dare I say it, unmissable. 

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Sales editor and senior bloodstock writer

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