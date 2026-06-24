‘At least we’re still talking!’ - Mullins and McManus trade blows at lively Derby Sale opener

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Two of the top ten lots during the opening session of the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale came after clashes between the teams buying for champion trainer Willie Mullins and leading owner JP McManus.

Closutton’s chief talent scout Harold Kirk joked the day ended one-one after getting the better of McManus’s long-serving racing manager Frank Berry when a son of Doctor Dino from Sluggara Farm fetched €225,000.

“I knew we were going to have to take on somebody but I didn’t know who it was,” Kirk said after signing the docket. “JP beat me earlier on so I had to get my own back! At least we’re still talking because it’s one each now.”

The well-bred youngster is a half-brother to two black-type winners, namely Apollon Du Luy, who was also a close fourth in the Grade 1 Prix Ferdinand Dufaure, and Athena Du Luy. The progeny of Haras du Mesnil’s Doctor Dino seem to get on particularly well under Mullins’ care, with the trainer responsible for eight of the sire’s 14 Grade 1 winners.

“He’s by one of my favourite sires in Doctor Dino, he’s been so lucky for me,” said Kirk. “I’ve bought eight individual Grade 1 winners by the sire. This is the most gorgeous horse. State Man was a big, strong horse by Doctor Dino and this one is the same. The good ones have that strength and he’s a big, powerful horse. He ticked every box.

“He comes from a top-class vendor in Walter Connors, who I’ve bought several Grade 1 horses from too. I hope he’s another Grade 1 winner by Doctor Dino.”

Earlier in the day Kirk finished runner-up when Berry bid €175,000 for a son of Masked Marvel, also from Sluggara Farm. The youngster is out of a Saint Des Saints sister to Auteuil Grade 2 winner Kobrouk, while Kalif Du Berlais is also among the names beneath the second dam.

“He crept away into a good price but he’s a nice horse,” said Berry. “We’ll get him broken in and see how he goes. It’ll be baby steps to start with. Harold dragged us out a bit alright but it’s nice to get him, and now we’ll just hope he’s lucky.”

Frank Berry: 'We’ll get him broken in and see how he goes. It’ll be baby steps to start with' Credit: www.healyracing.ie

By the end of the day, Berry had signed for four lots for a spend of €467,000.

Earlier in the day Kirk and Mullins went to €170,000 for a son of Crystal Ocean out of a Walk In The Park sibling to Jetara. The youngster was bred by Yellowford and Drumlin and consigned on Wednesday by Castledillon Stud after a €55,000 pinhook by Timmy Hillman at the November National Hunt Sale back in 2023.

“He’s by Crystal Ocean, and our best bumper filly last season was by him too,” said Kirk. “She’s called Even Tho and won at Punchestown by 16 lengths. Hopefully she’s a very good filly. It’s a black-type family and the dam’s a young mare by Walk In The Park, who’s been very lucky for us. This pedigree speaks for itself really, it’s produced winners by all different sires.

“I love Crystal Ocean, though. If anybody else had him he’d be standing as a Flat sire. A high-class racehorse by Sea The Stars, only Coolmore can have him and stand him as a jumps sire. He’ll get plenty of good horses, I just hope this is one of them.”

Reflecting on the Derby Sale market, Kirk said: “It’s very strong trade. There’s a lot of nice horses, which there always is, and the top lots are always hard to buy. This game is so healthy, no matter what happens in the world. The jumping game is about pleasure; it’s different to the Flat because it never dips.”

He added: “I’ve been very lucky out of this sale. I bought Cousin Vinny, Patrick’s first Cheltenham winner, here. Two years ago we had two Cheltenham winners from here in Lecky Watson and Kopek Des Bordes. I also bought two Royal Ascot winners here in Pique Sous and Wicklow Brave, who was also a Classic winner. It’s been a very lucky sale for me.”

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