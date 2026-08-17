‘We were the clowns who sold the mare, let’s hope we’re not the clowns again’ - Scandinavia’s relation brings €4.6 million as Coolmore and Godolphin clash in Deauville

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Coolmore and Godolphin engaged in a bidding battle for the ages when a Wootton Bassett colt related to Gold Cup hero Scandinavia shattered the Arqana August Sale record at €4.6 million

Auctioneer Bernard Condren went looking for an opening bid of €3 million, but it soon became clear the protagonists were prepared to go way beyond the previous high mark for the Deauville auction.

Godolphin, bidding from their usual position down the corridor to the auctioneer’s right, threw in two €200,000 increases along the way, first taking the price from €2.8m to €3m, and again at €3.8m to €4m.

Sheikh Mohammed’s operation have rather had the wood over their old rivals at this year’s August Sale, with their €13.3m spree including a couple of high-profile purchases that consigned Coolmore to the role of underbidder. However, on this occasion, MV Magnier was in no mood to back down.

Magnier signalled the final, decisive €100,000 increase with a determined nod in the direction of the bid spotter stationed just outside the ring.

“It’s a case of race him or chase him, gentlemen,” Condren said as Godolphin’s Anthony Stroud and David Loder pondered a final counter offer. None was forthcoming.

MV Magnier after buying the €4.6 million Wootton Bassett colt Credit: Melissa Delalande

The previous sale record was set 12 months ago when Amo Racing paid €3m for a Night Of Thunder half-sister to Diamond Necklace.

Both record-breakers were sold by Ecurie des Monceaux, who added this colt’s dam, Deadly Nightshade, to the broodmare band at a cost of 900,000gns carrying the seven-figure colt in utero.

The mare, a Justify sister to Scandinavia, had actually carried the Magnier silks during her own four-race career with Joseph O’Brien. Magnier was quick to acknowledge the unusual association.

“First of all, we’re the clowns that sold the mare!” he said after signing the docket. “It’s important that we sell good mares though, and we’ll be doing it again this year. We want people who support us to do well, so well done to Monceaux. It’s fantastic for them as they’ve been big supporters of ours.

“He’s a lovely horse, to be fair. He has everything; he has the pedigree, he’s by the right stallion, he ticked the boxes. Like I said, we were the clowns who sold the mare, let’s hope we’re not the clowns again.”

Asked whether Coolmore had kept their powder dry earlier in the sale in anticipation of such a seismic bidding battle, Magnier shrugged and said: “You just have to value horses. It’s great to see Sheikh Mohammed and his team being so supportive of the sale here. Let’s hope they get a couple of good ones out of it.”

The Coolmore camp certainly know plenty about the pedigree. Not only is the dam a sister to Scandinavia, but in turn she is out of Fabulous, a Galileo half-sister to the "Iron Horse" Giant’s Causeway. Another sibling is the blue hen You'resothrilling, dam of Group 1 winners Gleneagles, Happily, Joan Of Arc and Marvellous.

Read more from Arqana:

‘It’s been a long time since we bought at public auction’ – Aga Khan Studs row in behind up-and-coming sire with rare yearling sale purchase

'A fight between Coolmore and Sheikh Mohammed is the ideal situation to sell a horse' – superpower clash sees Wootton Bassett colt bring €2.4 million

Diamond Necklace sibling heads to Japan as blue hen mare’s sales ring record reaches a staggering €15.895 million

'The dream is always there' – Godolphin outlast Coolmore for €1.25 million Justify colt at Arqana August Sale

‘She’s the first filly for the farm’ - Acheson launches Kilnagornan Stud venture with €480,000 daughter of Sea The Stars